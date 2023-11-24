Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges? Here's what we know

    Google Pay now charges convenience fee on mobile recharges via UPI service. The convenience fee applies to both UPI and card transactions and is applicable on prepaid plans purchased through Google Pay.

    Google Pay to charge convenience fee on mobile recharges Here is what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Google Pay has introduced a new charge of Rs 3 for users who want to recharge their mobile phones using the app's UPI service.  Prepaid plan purchases made using Google Pay now incur a cost; this is a departure from the app's prior practise of not assessing additional fees for such transactions. With this latest measure, Google Pay now resembles other payment services like PhonePe and Paytm, which already charge for comparable transactions.

    Google has not formally disclosed the inclusion of convenience fees on its payment app, notwithstanding this modification. The upgrade was made public by a client who posted a screenshot online of a Rs. 3 convenience fee that was part of a Rs. 749 Jio prepaid recharge package. There is a cost for both card and UPI transactions, as per reports.

    Also Read | Apple's iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale; Check out new price & how to buy it

    Additional information was shared on Twitter by tipster Mukul Sharma, who mentioned that recharge plans under Rs. 100 will not levy a convenience fee. However, there would be fees of Rs. 2 and Rs. 3, respectively, for plans priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 and Rs. 200 and Rs. 300. A convenience fee of Rs. 3 will be applied to transactions over Rs. 300.

    Google has made reference to the new convenience fees in an update to its terms of service for Indian customers. It's still unclear, though, if this addition was included in the November 10 update. According to the agreements, consumers will be made aware of any relevant costs prior to completing a purchase. It is also mentioned in the agreements that costs may be decided at the company's sole discretion.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    This change in Google Pay's policy follows a trend set by other payment service providers, such as Paytm and PhonePe, aiming to monetize their platforms by introducing fees for transactions.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is how you can use ChatGPT voice chat feature on your iPhone gcw

    Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB C port may launch in 2024 in new colours Report gcw

    Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

    OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel? Here's what we know

    Oppo Reno 11 Reno 11 Pro launched in China Check specifications camera details price more gcw

    Oppo Reno 11, Reno 11 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, camera details, price & more

    Tech transforming lives of 1.2 billion Indians daily Rajeev Chandrasekhar in conversation with Sadhguru at ISHA INSIGHT

    'Tech transforming lives of 1.2 billion Indians daily...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar offers 'Insight' with Sadhguru

    Recent Stories

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together RKK

    All Living Things Environmental Film Festival: Alia Bhatt aims to bring sustainability, storytelling together

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Euler Network Raises $3M to Rattle Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

    Malaika Arora hot photos: 50 year-old diva looks stunning in sheer sequin gown RBA

    Malaika Arora hot photos: 50 year-old diva looks stunning in sheer sequin gown

    Sadhguru at Isha Insight: 'India needs a safety net for failure in entrepreneurial culture'

    Sadhguru at Isha Insight: 'India needs a safety net for failure in entrepreneurial culture'

    Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy the holidays in America ATG

    Christmas 2023: 7 places to enjoy the holidays in America

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon