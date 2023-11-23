Apple's iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale; Check out new price & how to buy it

The iPhone 15 is currently available with a Rs 8,000 discount offer, which is great because Apple launched it just 3 months back in India. This discount on the iPhone 15 is only available for the black model. Here are the details.

The iPhone 15 is available with a Rs 8,000 discount offer, which is great because Apple launched it just 3 months back in India. The iNvent shop is presently offering two deals on the newest iPhone as part of the Black Friday promotion, thereby bringing down the price of the iPhone 15 to Rs 71,900.

Here are the specifics of the iPhone 15 offer and your options on purchasing it. It's crucial to understand that iNvent is an official supplier of Apple products before we proceed.

The beginning price of the iPhone 15 on the iNvent store website is Rs 76,900, which is less than the device's initial MSRP of Rs 79,900. This indicates that users of the website are receiving a one-time, fixed discount of Rs 3,000. The price would really drop to Rs 71,900 with the additional Rs 5,000 cashback incentive on HDFC credit cards. Thus, the item gets discounted by a total of Rs 8,000. However, bear in mind that this discount on the iPhone 15 is only available for the black model.

Also Read | Instagram tips: Want to save reel on your phone? Here's how to download it

The iPhone 15 is a great phone that you can buy right now if you can afford to spend around Rs 72,000 in India. It comes with a new 48-megapixel camera system with support for 4K Cinematic mode, a faster chipset, a new punch-hole display design, and a USB-C port.

Now, the advantage of having a USB-C port is that you don't have to carry a separate charging cable as well as the adapter for the iPhone 15. Along with having a little brighter display than earlier versions, the new model also offers consumers less than a day's worth of battery life with moderate use. It also has an IP68 rating and wireless charging capability.

If your budget is around Rs 50,000, then you can consider buying the iPhone 13 via Amazon as it is still a good enough 5G phone for the price it is selling for.

Also Read | Google Bard can now watch & summarise YouTube videos; Here's how to use this feature