Apple AirPods Max 2 with USB-C port may launch in 2024: Report

2020 saw the debut of the first headphones, the AirPods Max, by US tech giant Apple. Although a replacement has not yet been announced by the firm, a recent source indicates that Apple intends to introduce a new generation model in 2024.

According to a report from MacRumors, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Apple will introduce a new version of the AirPods Max 2 in late 2024. According to the reports, Apple intends to replace the present Lightning connector on the AirPods Max with a USB-C port. This will align the AirPods Max with other Apple AirPods products and comply with European laws.

As per Gurman, the upcoming AirPods Max 2 will include a USB-C to USB-C charging cable instead of a Lightning to USB-C cable. The company will also provide a USB-C to 3.5mm audio accessory cable for users to connect AirPods Max 2 to 3.5mm audio ports.

According to a Bloomberg story, Apple plans to release additional colour options for the second-generation AirPods Max. The exact hues, meanwhile, are still unclear at this point.

The next AirPods Max 2 are anticipated to use Bluetooth 5.3, which offers improvements that can improve the dependability of wireless connections and energy economy. Although LE Audio is included in the Bluetooth standard, it appears Apple has not yet added support for LE Audio to any of its products.

Rumour has it that the AirPods Max 2 won't be changing all that much, except from the new colours. It's important to remember, though, that Apple may change their plans before the anticipated delivery in late 2024.

The most recent iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 all use Apple's U2 Ultra Wideband processor, which enables Precision Finding in the Find My app. Not only do the latest AirPods Max lack the U1 chip from the previous generation, but they also only offer little compatibility for Find My. MacRumors claims that if Apple were to incorporate a U2 chip inside the AirPods Max 2, this would allow for a far more accurate method of locating the headphones when they are close.