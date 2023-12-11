Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Messages introduces Photomoji: What is it? How to create and send it?

    Photomoji, a new feature in Google's Messages app, allows users to create bespoke emoji replies using personal photographs. It will be made available to beta testers first, and then to the general public in the coming weeks. Know all about it.

    Google Messages introduces Photomoji What is it How to create and send it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Google has launched a novel feature called Photomoji in a recent update to its Messages app, which is poised to change the way users express themselves through texting. Initially available only to beta testers, this functionality will be made available to all users in the following weeks.

    Photomoji is a new feature in Google Messages that allows users to create and share personalised emoji replies using their own photographs. This means you may photograph yourself making a humorous expression, use a photograph of your favourite pet, or even photograph an object that perfectly depicts your reaction to a message. It's like making your own emoticons, giving a personal and intimate touch to your talks.

    Also Read | Apple store staff to get 2-day 'Vision Pro' training to simplify headset setup: Report

    Photomoji allows you to describe emotions in ways that traditional emojis cannot by utilising your own facial expressions, personal images, or things that connect with your mood. This feature goes beyond the standard selection of emojis by allowing you to utilise real-life photographs to correctly convey your feelings.

    Photomoji is currently only available in a subset of conversations known as RCS chats. You may create and save up to 30 Photomoji at once, and you can alter or remove them at any time from the app's unique "Photomoji" feature. 

    How to create Google’s new image emojis

    • In Google Messages, hit the emoji button in the compose field.
    • Tap Create.
    • Take a photo or scroll through your library and choose one.
    • Note: Try to find one with an obvious subject.
    • When you choose one, Google Messages will try to determine what the subject is. Once you’re happy with what it chooses, hit the send icon.

    To delete one, tap and hold for a second until a dialog box appears. However, as this function is currently being implemented for everyone, not everyone may see it just yet. Update your Google Messages app to see if it's accessible for you, or consider signing up for the beta programme to test it out ahead of time with a select number of testers.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed, likely to debut with OnePlus 12R: Report

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple store staff to get 2 day Vision Pro training to simplify headset setup gcw

    Apple store staff to get 2-day 'Vision Pro' training to simplify headset setup: Report

    Flipkart sale Here is you can buy iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35000 Check deal details gcw

    Flipkart sale: Here's you can buy iPhone 14 Plus under Rs 35,000; Check deal details

    Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro to make global debut on December 14 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro to make global debut on December 14; Here's what you can expect

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in snowy fun face off WATCH gcw

    Google Pixel 8 Pro mocks iPhone 15 Pro in 'snowy fun' face-off (WATCH)

    YouTube now allows creators to pause comments on videos gcw

    YouTube now allows creators to pause comments on videos

    Recent Stories

    9 ways how abrogating Article 370 transformed Jammu and Kashmir

    9 ways how abrogating Article 370 transformed Jammu and Kashmir

    'The most important judgment, historic...' SC verdict on Article 370 echoes in Karnataka vkp

    'The most important judgment, historic...' SC verdict on Article 370 echoes in Karnataka

    Christmas 2023: 6 ways to decorate your tree EAI RKK

    Christmas 2023: 6 ways to decorate your tree

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court, challenges expulsion as Lok Sabha MP AJR

    BREAKING: TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court, challenges expulsion as Lok Sabha MP

    Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation AJR

    Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon