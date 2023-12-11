Google Messages introduces Photomoji: What is it? How to create and send it?

Photomoji, a new feature in Google's Messages app, allows users to create bespoke emoji replies using personal photographs. It will be made available to beta testers first, and then to the general public in the coming weeks. Know all about it.

Google has launched a novel feature called Photomoji in a recent update to its Messages app, which is poised to change the way users express themselves through texting. Initially available only to beta testers, this functionality will be made available to all users in the following weeks.

Photomoji is a new feature in Google Messages that allows users to create and share personalised emoji replies using their own photographs. This means you may photograph yourself making a humorous expression, use a photograph of your favourite pet, or even photograph an object that perfectly depicts your reaction to a message. It's like making your own emoticons, giving a personal and intimate touch to your talks.

Photomoji allows you to describe emotions in ways that traditional emojis cannot by utilising your own facial expressions, personal images, or things that connect with your mood. This feature goes beyond the standard selection of emojis by allowing you to utilise real-life photographs to correctly convey your feelings.

Photomoji is currently only available in a subset of conversations known as RCS chats. You may create and save up to 30 Photomoji at once, and you can alter or remove them at any time from the app's unique "Photomoji" feature.

How to create Google’s new image emojis

In Google Messages, hit the emoji button in the compose field.

Tap Create.

Take a photo or scroll through your library and choose one.

Note: Try to find one with an obvious subject.

When you choose one, Google Messages will try to determine what the subject is. Once you’re happy with what it chooses, hit the send icon.

To delete one, tap and hold for a second until a dialog box appears. However, as this function is currently being implemented for everyone, not everyone may see it just yet. Update your Google Messages app to see if it's accessible for you, or consider signing up for the beta programme to test it out ahead of time with a select number of testers.

