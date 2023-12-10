OnePlus 12 global launch date revealed, likely to debut with OnePlus 12R: Report

OnePlus 12 will reportedly launch in global markets on January 23. The company's flagship smartphone will arrive with the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus 12 India launch date is expected to announced in the coming days.

OnePlus 12 is coming to global markets next month, according to a report. The smartphone manufacturer is anticipated to release its next flagship phone in worldwide markets, including India, within weeks after its debut in China. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera configuration that incorporates a Sony LYT-808 sensor and is powered by Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. According to information supplied by a corporate official, the device will be unveiled with the OnePlus 12R.

According to Hardware Info, Alexander Vanderhaeghe, Country Manager at OnePlus Benelux, revealed at the company's Never Settle community event in Antwerp that the OnePlus 12 will be released in Europe and worldwide markets on January 23. This is consistent with prior reports indicating a similar launch date for the device.

According to the report, the executive also indicated that OnePlus will unveil its gaming-focused R-series smartphone with the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12R, which is slated to launch as the successor to the OnePlus 11R, is believed to be aimed at gamers and may be priced lower than OnePlus' flagship phone.

The OnePlus 12 is presently available exclusively in China, and it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, as well as up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. ColorOS 14 is based on Android 14 and runs on the device. It has a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED panel with a refresh rate of 1Hz - 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The phone has three back cameras, the most important of which is a 50-megapixel main camera using a Sony LYT-808 sensor. A 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera are also included. The OnePlus 12 is outfitted with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 5,400mAh battery and supports SuperVOOC charging at 100W, wireless charging at 50W, and reverse wireless charging at 10W.

