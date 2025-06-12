Android 16, launched shortly after iOS 26, focuses on productivity, security, and accessibility enhancements. It features a visual refresh based on Material 3 Expressive design and is initially available for Pixel devices.

Google also unveiled its most recent operating system, Android 16, a day after Apple announced iOS 26. However, just a few devices—mostly Pixel devices—are supported during the first roll-out. One of the platform's early version releases in recent years, Android 16 shows Google's increasing emphasis on expediting update schedules for its customers.

Numerous improvements in productivity, security, and accessibility are brought forth by Android 16. The update builds on Google's developing Material 3 Expressive design language and includes a visual makeover in addition to these functional enhancements.

In the upcoming months, the entire system will be entirely redesigned to give consumers a more contemporary, unified interface experience.

A list of devices that support Android 16

A major selling point for anyone eager to test out the newest software features before the rest of the Android ecosystem, Google's Pixel series continues to be the first to receive the most recent Android releases. After they have tailored the operating system to fit their own hardware and software skins, other manufacturers like as Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are anticipated to start releasing Android 16 in the upcoming months. These phones are on the list of approved phones:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

How to download Android 16?

Any user possessing a Pixel 6 or a more recent device is eligible for the update. Over-the-air (OTA) alerts will be used to immediately distribute the update, guaranteeing a seamless transition to the newest software without requiring laborious installs or manual downloads. Owners of Pixels who are eager to update to the newest version can do so by following these easy steps:

1. On your Pixel device, launch the Settings app.

2. Choose System by scrolling down.

3. Press the "Software Update" button.

4. Look for any updates that are available.

5. Download and install Android 16 if it shows up.

6. To begin using Android 16 when the installation is finished, restart your smartphone.