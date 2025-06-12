Google's June Pixel Drop introduces exciting features like Pixel VIPs widget, AI-powered Gboard stickers, enhanced camera advice, and improved photo editing in Photos. The update also includes expressive captions and live search in the Magnifier app.

The June Pixel Drop and Android 16 for Pixel smartphones have been made available by Google. Numerous enhancements and new features have been added to June's Pixel Drop, such as the Pixel VIPs widget, Gboard AI stickers, camera advice, and more. Here are some of the new features that the Pixel drop will bring to Google Pixel smartphones.

Pixel VIP widget

Users may designate friends and family as VIPs using the Contacts app's new Pixel VIPs widget. To accompany the list, users may enter details like home addresses, emails, and birthdays. The function provides quick access to contacts, recent messages and calls, birthday notifications, and more. Additionally, VIPs are permitted to bypass your Do Not Disturb settings.

Personalised stickers

In Gboard, users may create personalised stickers using Pixel Studio, which is driven by generative AI. To send the sticker, simply put in your prompt and choose an emotion. Additionally, there are readily available variations, such as a happy jelly avocado, a dejected starfish with sunglasses, glittery blue trainers, etc. Stickers can also be made from photographs.

Help with captions

Long words may now be recorded by expressive captions, which improve comprehension of speech-based emotion. They are available in even more countries outside of the US, including as Australia, the UK, and Canada.

Editing photos to be easier

Users will soon have additional control over the editing tool in Google Photos. With a single swipe, it will provide instant access to preferred tools, suggested tools, and AI-powered photo-improvement ideas.

Additional features

The Magnifier app's live search now provides information based on inputs and the environment without requiring a picture. On Pixel 9 and subsequent Android 16 smartphones that support LE Audio-enabled hearing aids, users may easily access hearing presets, adjust sound levels, and control calls through settings.