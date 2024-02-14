Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google introduces Gemini AI: Step-by-step guide to set it as default virtual assistant on Android phones

    Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot as Gemini and launched a new app for Android users. The Gemini app allows users to make Gemini AI their default assistant on their Android phones.

    Google has released a new Gemini app for Android users and relaunched its chatbot Bard as Gemini. Users may communicate with the AI assistant using the Gemini app, and they can set it as their phone's default assistant. This implies that when users say "Hey Google" or long-press the home button, Gemini will respond to their queries.

    Under the Gemini name, Google has also included all of Duet AI's functions into Google Workspace. Additionally, it has released Gemini Ultra 1.0, its most potent and sophisticated AI model, to the general public.

    Step 1: Use your phone to visit the Google Play Store.
    Step 2: Locate the app by typing Google Gemini into the search field.
    Step 3: Press the Install button adjacent to the icon of the program.
    Step 4: Give the app time to download and set up on your device.

    You can now explore the features of the Gemini app. To start using it:

    Step 1: Launch the Gemini app.
    Step 2: Tap on Get started.
    Step 3: Click on More after reading the information on how Gemini may assist you. Next, on the screen that appears, touch on I accept.
    Step 4: Gemini may help you with a lot of things, including making content, picking up new abilities, or making your phone usage more manageable. To ask Gemini for assistance, you can enter voice, text, or photos. Type your question in the "Type, Talk, or share a photo" box, then hit the mail icon. Additionally, you may select a suggestion from the app's top menu.

    In the interim, you can take the following actions to set Gemini as your default digital assistant:

    Step 1: Tap on your profile photo in the upper right corner of the Gemini app.
    Step 2: After that, press Settings.
    Step 3: Tap Google's digital helpers.
    Step 4: To make Gemini your go-to digital assistant, tap on it.
    Step 5: Use the identical procedures and touch on Google Assistant to return to that interface.

    While the company has not revealed a specific date for the full global launch, users will be informed through official channels. Once the new app is ready, users can follow the steps below to download it and use the new AI assistant by Google.

