Google has issued a warning to 1.8 billion Gmail users about increased hacking attempts and AI-powered cyberattacks. Users are strongly advised to update their passwords and consider using passkeys for enhanced security.

California: Are you a Gmail user? Pay attention to this warning. Forbes reports that Google has advised all Gmail users to update their passwords immediately due to increased hacking attempts. Google's warning emphasizes that most Gmail users should strengthen their passwords as soon as possible to secure their accounts. Google also recommended using passkeys instead of passwords to make Gmail accounts more secure.

Google recently issued a security alert to 1.8 billion Gmail users regarding AI-powered cyberattacks. Google warned users about a new form of cyberattack called 'Indirect Prompt Injections.' Google explained that this cyber threat endangers individuals, businesses, and governments alike. There was also a recent warning that '2.5 billion Gmail users are now at risk after Google's Salesforce database was hacked.' Another recent warning stated that cybercriminals are targeting account holders through emails and calls, posing as Google support staff. Google has advised Gmail users to strengthen their passwords as hacking of Google accounts with simple passwords has become common.

Google has already advised most Gmail users to change their account passwords. Gmail users are advised to use two-factor authentication other than SMS and create passkeys for a more secure login method. However, most Gmail users still log in using passwords without setting up a passkey. Those who log in to Gmail using passwords should create strong passwords that are not easily detectable by hackers. Using the same password for multiple accounts and on different platforms makes it easier for hackers. Therefore, it is best to avoid that practice.

Google says that only 36 percent of account holders regularly update their passwords. This means that other account holders should immediately change their current password and follow the practice of regularly updating passwords. Google says that passkeys are the most secure way to log in to Google accounts.