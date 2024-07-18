Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024 to begin on July 20! Check out MASSIVE discounts on popular smartphones

    Flipkart has also followed suit and announced its GOAT Sale on the same date. However, the Prime Day Sale will conclude in two days, whereas the GOAT Sale will run live until July 25. The GOAT Sale will be live on the Flipkart app and website.

    Amazon announced its Prime Day Sale event, which is scheduled to begin on June 20 in India, earlier this month. Now, Flipkart has also followed suit and announced its GOAT Sale on the same date.  On the other hand, the GOAT Sale will continue until July 25 while the Prime Day Sale will end in two days. Flipkart Plus Members will also be able to access all of the discounts starting on July 19, giving them early access to the event. The Flipkart website and app will be live during the GOAT Sale.

    Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024: Bank discounts and offers

    During the next GOAT sale, prospective customers using credit cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank will receive an immediate 10% discount up to Rs 5000. The exact discount on each goods will differ, though. An extra 5% reward is also available when using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

    Flipkart GOAT Sale 2024: Popular deals on smartphones

    The e-commerce behemoth will give significant discounts on best-selling smartphones including the iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, Nothing Phone 2a, Google Pixel 7, and more, according to the teaser website for the forthcoming Flipkart GOAT sale event.

    The website's microsite states that the effective starting price of the Nothing Phone 2a would be Rs 19,999. In addition, the beginning price of the Google Pixel 7 is set at Rs 32,999, while the Pixel 8 will start at Rs 47,999. While the recently released Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Edge 50 Pro will retail for Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively, after discounts, the entry-level smartphone Moto G34 will cost Rs 9,999. The Apple iPhone 15's deal pricing is currently unknown, but it should be made public shortly. Deals on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi will be made public later.

