During Flipkart's Big Bachat Days sale, the Apple iPhone 16 has received a significant price drop, available for under Rs 58,000. The phone boasts the powerful A18 chip, a 48MP dual-camera system, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

New Delhi: Apple’s iPhone 16 has received yet another limited-time price drop on Flipkart as part of the Big Bachat Days sale this November. Although buyers may not see the record-low Rs 51,999 price tag from the Big Billion Days event, the device can now be purchased for under Rs 58,000 after combining exchange offers and bank discounts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New deal price and offers

Currently, the iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 62,999 on Flipkart — already lower than Apple’s official post–iPhone 17 launch price of Rs 69,900. The e-commerce platform is also offering multiple additional discounts:

Bank offers can save buyers up to Rs 3,000 when using certain credit cards.

Exchange bonuses are available and vary depending on the device being traded in.

EMI options remain accessible through major banks.

When combined, these offers can bring the iPhone 16 below the Rs 58,000 mark, making it an appealing choice in the premium smartphone bracket.

Display and design

The iPhone 16 retains Apple’s classic flagship look with a bright and compact 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The panel supports HDR10 and offers up to 1,600 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Covered by Ceramic Shield protection and an oleophobic coating, the screen is both durable and visually stunning — ideal for those who prefer a smaller, comfortable device without compromising on premium quality.

Performance powered by A18

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 runs on Apple’s A18 chip built on a 3nm process. The processor includes a 6-core CPU setup (two performance and four efficiency cores) paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB variants. The A18 ensures seamless multitasking, smooth gaming performance, and long-term software support through upcoming iOS versions.

Dual camera with flagship results

Apple’s dual rear camera system returns on the iPhone 16, featuring a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The setup supports 2x and 5x optical zoom, delivering sharp, well-balanced photos across lighting conditions. The 12MP TrueDepth front camera continues to perform impressively for selfies and video calls, with improved low-light handling and cinematic video capabilities.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 in 2025?

Even after the iPhone 17’s launch, the iPhone 16 stands as a strong option for those seeking a premium yet value-driven Apple device. Its combination of modern design, outstanding display, dependable battery life, and powerful camera system make it a worthy contender under Rs 60,000.

For anyone looking to purchase a reliable flagship iPhone without crossing into the ultra-premium price range, Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale provides the perfect opportunity.