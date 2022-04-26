Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'

As Elon Musk takes over Twitter for a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore, some of India's tech faces including Mohandas Pai, Prashanth Prakash hope Twitter to become a more 'democratic and unbiased' platform. Pai alleged that there was biased censorship and promotion of left ideology in Twitter.

With world speaking on Elon Musk's taking over Twitter, India's IT capital has reacted. Mohandas Pai, an IT industry veteran and chairman of Manipal Group, says Mohandas Pai hopes Twitter will be more democratic under Musk.

"Twitter will be more open and democratic, it will not shut out people unnecessarily or based on ideology. It will promote free speech instead of leftist ideological speech. That is the hope. For example, why should former president Trump be shut out, people are entitled to hear his views and why should some people get promoted. I think this platform will be more open and democratic. Today there is a problem with Twitter as there is a lot of censorship taking place and it is one sided and based on ideology promoting leftist views and that must stop and Twitter must become an open platform and that is the expectation of everybody," said Pai to Asianet Newsable.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bhaskar Chavda, Founder and CEO Myofficecabs, a Bengaluru based startup also said with Musk taking over Twitter, even other social media platforms will now shift gears and work.

"Elon Musk is the most futuristic business leader. From revolutionizing Electric Vehicles to Outer space travel.

His buying of Twitter shows how important social media is in our present life, even more important compared to Electric Vehicles and outer space travel. Twitter will change totally, all the moderation that it was doing will go away. Which will mean that it will become the most democratic platform and so other social media platforms will change. It will change how the world interacts with each other," Chavada told Asianet Newsable.

"The entire world will become 1 big democracy, human beings will become one, beyond the boundaries of countries. political leaders across the world will have to think of a different approach, the world is about to change. This will definitely lead us to a better world," Chavada maintained.

Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson, State Vision Group for Startup hopes that social media like Twitter and others will become more free and remain unbiased.

"I am of the strong opinion that the media should be unbiased and social media is no different. It is important that globally social media continues to remain free and unbiased and stay as people's platform. This is what I want to have (Twitter) and for that we have to wait and watch," Prashanth Prakash told Asianet Newable.

He further added saying, "For any media platform to work over a period of time, it has to be commercially viable. So he may give it a longer gestation period. I think it will be a reinvention of Twitter as per my understanding."