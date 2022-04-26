'This is the right path': Jack Dorsey thanks Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal for saving Twitter

Jack Dorsey said that billionaire Elon Musk is the singular solution to the problem of Twitter being a company.

Billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and his goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one, the company's former CEO Jack Dorsey has said.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Jack suggested that he supported the move even though, in principle, he does not believe anyone should own or run Twitter.

However, stating that he trusted Elon's mission to extend the light of consciousness, Jack said that the billionaire is the singular solution to the problem of Twitter being a company.

Asserting that he loves Twitter and that the platform is the closest thing to global consciousness, the former Twitter CEO said that he would do whatever it takes to protect the idea and service.

Twitter being a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret, Jack said, adding that taking Twitter back from Wall Street and ad model is the correct first step in the direction he wants to take the platform take.

Twitter does not want to be a company, but rather be a public good at a protocol level, he said.

He reiterated that he had chosen Parag Agrawal to replace him as CEO because he wanted Twitter to be broadly inclusive and that now Elon too had the same goal of making the platform 'maximally trusted'.

Thanking both Parag and Elon for 'getting the company out of an impossible situation', Jack said that this is the right path.

I believe it with all my heart, Jack wrote, adding that he was glad that Twitter would continue serving the public conversation across the world.