A study has revealed that individual neurons use distinct rules across their dendritic compartments to strengthen synapses during learning, offering new insights into brain adaptability and potential advancements in AI and neurological treatments.​

Every day, our brains adapt and learn, whether it's mastering a new skill or recalling a familiar tune. Central to this adaptability is synaptic plasticity—the process by which synapses, the connections between neurons, strengthen or weaken over time.​

Traditionally, scientists believed that a uniform set of rules governed how synapses adjusted during learning. However, recent groundbreaking research from the University of California San Diego challenges this notion, revealing that individual neurons employ multiple, distinct rules simultaneously to modify their synapses.​

The Study: Observing Neurons in Action

Led by neurobiologists William “Jake” Wright, Nathan Hedrick, and Takaki Komiyama, the research team utilized advanced two-photon imaging techniques to observe synaptic behavior in mice undergoing motor learning tasks.

This method allowed them to visualize real-time changes in synapses within layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons of the motor cortex.​

Their observations uncovered a surprising complexity: synapses on different parts of the same neuron followed distinct rules for strengthening.​

Apical vs. Basal Dendrites: Different Rules Apply

Neurons have various dendritic compartments, primarily apical and basal dendrites. The study found that:​

Apical Dendrites: Synapses here strengthened when activated alongside neighboring synapses, indicating a reliance on local activity patterns.​

Basal Dendrites: Synaptic strengthening occurred when their activity coincided precisely with action potentials, the electrical signals neurons use to communicate.​

This compartment-specific approach suggests that neurons can process and integrate information more flexibly than previously understood.​

Implications for Neuroscience and Beyond

Understanding that neurons use multiple learning rules has profound implications:​

Neuroscience: It offers a deeper insight into how the brain encodes and recalls information, potentially reshaping our understanding of learning and memory.​

Artificial Intelligence: Current AI models often use uniform learning rules. Mimicking the brain's compartmentalized approach could lead to more adaptable and efficient AI systems.​

Medical Treatments: Many neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, autism, and PTSD, involve synaptic dysfunctions. A better grasp of synaptic plasticity could pave the way for targeted therapies addressing specific synaptic imbalances.​

The researchers aim to delve deeper into how neurons coordinate these distinct learning rules and what advantages this compartmentalization offers. Such insights could revolutionize our approach to treating neurological conditions and developing advanced AI systems.​

This study underscores the brain's remarkable complexity and adaptability. By revealing that individual neurons can employ multiple learning rules simultaneously, it opens new avenues for research and applications in various fields, from medicine to technology.​