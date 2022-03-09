Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900

The new green colours are available for pre-order starting March 11 with shipments happening after March 18.

Apple has announced a new, cheaper iPhone that will be as powerful as the latest iPhone 13 for many applications, and a new colour variant of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. At an online-only product launch extravaganza overnight, the world’s most valuable technology company also said it had all but completed its transition to its latest “M1” family of microprocessors.

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has added a Green colour variant to its 2021-launched iPhone 13 and the Alpine Green to iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 comes in 128GB as base variant and there is no 64GB available in this series.

Currently, it is available in five different shades: Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue and Pink. The expected Green variant is going to be its sixth shade.

The new green colours are available for pre-order starting March 11 with shipments happening after March 18.

Apple iPhone 13 uses a 6.1 inch screen coupled with dual 12MP rear lenses and single 12MP selfie camera. It uses A15 Bionic chipset which is likely to debut in the iPhone SE 3 tonight. The 4nm processor is 5G-enabled so the affordable iPhone SE 3 2022 could become the first phone under its category to get a 5G chipset.

Buyers will get a smaller display (4.7 inches, versus 6.1 inches on the iPhone 13) and fewer cameras (there’s just the one on the back, compared with two on the cheapest iPhone 13 and three on even more expensive models). But everything would work more or less the same on the cheaper model, Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The price of the base iPhone 13 with 128GB storage in India is Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 13 is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage options in the country. The iPhone 13 256GB storage variant costs Rs 89,900 in India while the 512GB storage model of iPhone 13 costs Rs 1,09,900. The price of the bigger iPhone 13 Pro 128GB option in India is Rs 1,19,900 while the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the 13 Pro Max cost at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.

Also read: Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support

Also read: Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8