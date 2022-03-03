  • Facebook
    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    The A15 Bionic chipset is likely to power the third generation Apple iPhone SE. Buyers are hopeful that the smartphone, like the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, will be 5G-enabled.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 3, 2022, 8:43 AM IST
    Apple revealed that the long-awaited third generation iPhone SE smartphone would be released on March 8, 2022. The new low-cost smartphone line will supersede Apple's iPhone SE second-generation smartphone, which is powered by the A13 Bionic CPU. Aside from the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the tech behemoth is likely to unveil a few other goods at the launch event. A low-cost iPad Air might be on the list of items.

    Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP Marketing, revealed the launch date on Twitter. "Peak performance," he added in the tweet's description, which included a video of the famous Apple logo in focus.

    The A15 Bionic chipset is likely to power the third generation Apple iPhone SE. Buyers are hopeful that the smartphone, like the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, will be 5G-enabled.
    Meanwhile, according to a fresh claim, the iPhone SE 2022 might be released for a starting price of $300. According to the article, Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan heard rumours that the smartphone may start at $300.

    If the rumour is true, the phone's Indian pricing might be about Rs 23,000 to Rs 25,000. According to media rumours, the iPhone SE might have a 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will make more major enhancements, like as a bigger display and a 4GB memory model.

    Display researcher Ross Young has stated that Apple is developing a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connection for a 2022 release. According to Young, the smartphone would be followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7 inch to 6.1 inch LCD display in 2024.

