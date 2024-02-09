Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple update: Want to document your life? 6 easy steps to use Journal App on iPhone

    The Journal app on your iPhone can be used to document your daily life. It can create healthy habits and help you organise your thoughts in one place. Users may add "Moments" from their device data, which includes images, places, and even exercises. Here's how it works.

    Apple update Want to document your life 6 easy steps to use Journal App on iPhone gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Apple debuted the much-anticipated Journal app last year; it was initially shown at WWDC in June 2023. It is designed to be used as an app to help people live more gratefully and simply record their life. Users may add "Moments" from their device data, which includes images, places, and even exercises. This helps you form good routines, centralize your thoughts, and adds these occurrences to your notebook with ease.

    Customizable notifications and private, tailored suggestions are offered by on-device machine learning to encourage diary entries and assist users form writing habits. Third-party journaling applications may now recommend moments for users to write about with the help of the new Journaling Suggestions API, according to Apple.

    Plus, another intuitive feature that the app brings is the ability to enable secondary authentication to access it. To put it simply, you may use your device passcode or a biometric identification system like Touch ID or Face ID to lock the Journal app. Furthermore, according to Apple, every Journal app entry is end-to-end encrypted and kept in iCloud, meaning that only the user can view them.

    As mentioned before, the app was released concurrently with the iOS 17.2 release. This indicates that in order to use the app, you must be running iOS 17.2 or later. Therefore, please upgrade iOS if you haven't already.

    Now that we've cleared things out, here's how to write in the Journal app:

    1. Locate and launch the Apple Journal application. You could have erased it if you can't locate it, but you can download it from the App Store once more.

    2. Press the "+" button in the Journal app.

    3. Select New Entry now. Here, you can select a journaling idea or a question for contemplation.

    4. Begin writing, adding media files, and more.

    5. You may even add your voice recordings to create a vivid account of the same.

    6. Once finished, tap on ‘Done.’
     

     

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BHIM app is offering up to Rs 750 cashback Here is how you can claim it gcw

    BHIM app is offering up to Rs 750 cashback; Here's how you can claim it

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked likely to feature new camera module more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked, likely to feature new camera module & more

    We are reorganizing our team to Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction snt

    'We are reorganizing our team to...': Snapchat's parent company plans 10% global workforce reduction

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on THIS date

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world avv

    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (WATCH) ATG

    BREAKING: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Lal Salaam LEAKED online: Rajinikanth's film faces piracy issues RKK

    'Lal Salaam' LEAKED online: Rajinikanth's film faces piracy issues

    Kerala dismisses Centre's claim of 224% tax share given to the state anr

    Kerala dismisses Centre's claim of 224% tax share given to the state

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wins his seat

    Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

    Karnataka grapples with the low adoption of high security number plates (HSRP) amidst an impending deadline

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon