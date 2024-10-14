Apple's October Surprise: New Mac and iPad models, M4 chips expected; all you need to know

Apple is rumored to revamp its Mac and iPad lines in October with new M4 chips and design changes. The MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, iMac, and iPad Mini are all expected to see upgrades, potentially alongside updated accessories.

With the release of the fourth generation of AirPods, the upgraded Apple Watches, and the new iPhone 16 series in September, Apple looks poised to release a new set of products in October. According to rumors, the tech giant is going to revamp its Mac and iPad lines with new CPUs, potential design modifications, and a few surprising surprises. Apple may use a traditional event or a series of early-morning press releases to reveal new items, while specifics are still being kept under wraps.

MacBook Pro to get an upgrade?

After introducing new CPU choices for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in October of last year, Apple may provide another chip boost this year, most likely to the M4 generation. A new 14-inch MacBook Pro model with a sleek space black appearance, a base M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an additional Thunderbolt port—features that would satisfy popular customer requests—is hinted at in recent leaks.

New look of Mac Mini



A smaller, more streamlined model sans USB-A connections is rumored to be the Mac Mini's first significant makeover in nearly ten years. The next model, which is anticipated to have M4 and M4 Pro CPUs, would resemble an Apple TV box in size and give Apple's small desktop range a new design.

Apple and its accessories

Apple's vibrant iMac, which hasn't changed much since 2021, may get an M4 processor update in addition to new iterations of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. In keeping with Apple's recent shift to USB-C across its product line, which includes the newest iPhones, these accessories are anticipated to move from Lightning to USB-C connectors.

iPad Mini upgrade

Since it was equipped with the A15 Bionic chip in 2021, Apple's smallest tablet, the iPad Mini, has not received an upgrade. Although it's unknown if the next model will have the newest M4 or an older chip like the M2, it is anticipated to gain a big performance improvement, maybe with an M-series CPU.

What else?

It's unclear if upgraded Mac Studio or Mac Pro models will come with higher-performance M4 Max or M4 Ultra processors, even though the majority of rumors center on Apple's normal M4 chip upgrades. These powerful devices, which are well-liked by professional artists, are probably in need of an upgrade. They now use M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors. Apple has previously employed the strategy of spreading its chip launches over a number of occasions.

