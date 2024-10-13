Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 4 to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top mobiles under Rs 30,000 on Amazon and Flipkart in October

    Looking for a smartphone with a vibrant AMOLED display, powerful camera, and efficient performance? This holiday season, explore the best AI-integrated smartphones under Rs 30,000 available on Flipkart and Amazon, featuring models like the Poco F6, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Artificial intelligence has progressed from a passing fad to a crucial component of even midrange smartphones in the current day. AI is increasingly a crucial part of contemporary smartphones, whether it is for improving image quality or maximizing computing power. Your search is over if you're looking for a phone that has a bright AMOLED display, a great camera, and efficient performance this holiday season. We've put up a list of the top smartphones under Rs 30,000 that are available on Flipkart and Amazon and have all the features you want.

    1. Poco F6

    The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the POCO F6's octa-core CPU, which has three GHz single cores, 2.8 GHz quad cores, and 2 GHz tri cores. It has eight gigabytes of RAM.

    The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen has a ring LED flash on the rear, a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera configuration, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For taking selfies, it has a 20 MP front camera. A 5000 mAh battery that enables Turbo Charging powers the gadget.

     

    2. OnePlus Nord 4

    The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset powers the OnePlus Nord 4's octa-core CPU, which has a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core arrangement. It has 8 GB of RAM for seamless operation and multitasking. The refresh rate of the 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen is 120 Hz.

    The phone features a 16 MP front camera for sharp selfies and a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera configuration on the back for shooting. With a USB Type-C connector for effective charging and data transmission, the gadget is powered by a sizable 5500 mAh battery that supports Super VOOC Charging for quick power-ups.

    3. Realme GT 6T

    The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset powers this smartphone's octa-core engine, which has a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core arrangement. 8 GB of RAM is available for high-performance use. The refresh rate of the 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display is 120 Hz. Its camera has a 32 MP front camera for sharp and colorful selfies, as well as a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera configuration with a twin LED flash on the back. A 5500 mAh battery that enables Super VOOC Charging powers the phone.

    4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus

    The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset powers this smartphone's octa-core CPU, which has a 3 GHz dual-core and 2 GHz hexa-core arrangement. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 8 GB of RAM. It has a 50 MP front camera for selfies and a 50 MP + 50 MP dual-camera configuration with an LED flash on the back for shooting. There is a 5000 mAh battery in the phone.

    5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

    The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset supports the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G's octa-core CPU, which has a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core arrangement. 8 GB of RAM is included for seamless multitasking and improved performance. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display provides a quick and fluid visual experience.

    It has a 50 MP front camera for taking beautiful selfies, as well as a 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera configuration on the back. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that supports Turbo Power Charging. It also has a USB Type-C connection for quick charging and data transmission.

