Apple's third retail store in India, Apple Hebbal, opens in Bengaluru on September 2nd. The store will feature the latest Apple products and offer specialized services like the Genius Bar and Apple Pickup.

Apple is set to open its first retail store in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 2, at 1 p.m. IST. Apple Hebbal, the new shop, will be the company's third location nationwide and its first in South India. As part of Apple's expanding retail presence in India, it joins Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple BKC in Mumbai, and the Apple Store online. The complete Apple collection will be available for customers to explore at Apple Hebbal. The latest iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro with M4 CPUs, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Watch Series 10 will all be on display in the store. There will also be accessories like AirTag and AirPods 4.

Take A Look At Some of the Photos: FIRST LOOK!

What Do We Know About Apple Hebbal Store?

Customers will receive specialised services from the new store. Customers may utilise the Apple Pickup area to pick up their online orders, schedule one-on-one meetings with Apple Specialists, or get technical support at the Genius Bar. The shop also assists customers in making the conversion to iOS and offers in-person Personal Setup service. There are also alternatives for financing and the Apple Trade In program.

Seventy individuals from fifteen different Indian states will work at Apple Hebbal. The staff has received training on how to help clients with setup, servicing, and product education. The varied staff is a reflection of Apple's dedication to making Bengaluru a friendly place for both locals and tourists. Employees will also be on hand to help customers navigate Apple's trade-in programs and monthly finance options.

Apple Hebbal is carbon neutral and will run entirely on renewable energy, much as other Apple facilities. This store adheres to the same environmental standards as Apple, which places a strong focus on sustainability throughout its global operations. The program demonstrates Apple's continued commitment to lowering its carbon impact while growing its store network in India.