Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple users at risk? Govt issues 'high-severity' warning, ask them to update iPhone, Macbook & more

    CERT-In has issued a high security risk alert for Apple device.  The vulnerability has been discovered in the WebKit browser engine. CERT-In is urging Apple users to promptly update their devices with the most recent software to protect against potential cyber threats.

    Alert for Apple users Govt issues high severity warning ask them to update iPhone Macbook more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 1:58 PM IST

    A "high" security risk notice has been issued for users of Apple devices by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a section of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. On its official website, CERT-In issues a number of security alerts that, if ignored, might result in unauthorized access to users' phones and the loss of confidential information.

    According to CERT-In, the WebKit browser engine, which is used by Safari and other browsers, contains significant security flaws that might have detrimental effects on consumers of Apple products like the iPhone and Apple Watch. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to trick users into visiting malicious websites or opening malicious attachments.

    Furthermore, it can allow malicious parties to access the user's private data and files and possibly put malware on the user's device.

    The official statement states that "Apple products have multiple vulnerabilities that have been reported that could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, or circumvent security restrictions on the targeted system."

    In other words, users of Apple devices should be cautious about the links they click on and the files they download to avoid having their personal information stolen or their computers infected with malware.

    The list of Apple products that may be vulnerable is here below:

    Apple macOS

    • Monterey versions prior to 12.7
    • Ventura versions prior to 13.6

    Apple watchOS

    • versions prior to 9.6.3
    • versions prior to 10.0.1

    Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7, 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7, 17.0.1
    Apple Safari versions prior to 16.6.1

    Installing the newest watchOS, tvOS, and macOS upgrades right away on Apple devices is highly advised for anybody worried about protecting their personal data. Apple watches, TVs, iPhones, and MacBooks might be vulnerable to hostile actors gaining unauthorized access if software flaws are not fixed.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone other smartphones teased gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Check out AMAZING bank discounts and offers on iPhone, other smartphones teased

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams rkn

    'Get paid to watch YouTube video'; Government issues warning regarding online financial scams

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale date ANNOUNCED Check out expected offers deals more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected offers, deals & more

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Drop test reveals which Apple smartphone is more durable WATCH gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Drop test reveals which smartphone is more durable (WATCH)

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike Here is what we know gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch with a price hike? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    world tourism day 2023 Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth snt

    Breathe easy! Exploring Cape Grim, the place with the cleanest air on Earth

    Deccan Odyssey to Maharajas' Express: 5 luxurious trains in India anr eai

    Deccan Odyssey to Maharajas' Express: 5 luxurious trains in India

    Jaane Jaan' director Sujoy Ghosh talks about Vijay Varma, says "Vijay kills you with his charm" RBA

    'Jaane Jaan' director Sujoy Ghosh talks about Vijay Varma, says "Vijay kills you with his charm"

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Security concerns force Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up to be played behind closed doors

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters AJR

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress; cautions first-time, women voters

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon