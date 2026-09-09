That viral '80s AI photo trend on social media looks fun, but experts are flagging some serious risks. They warn that it could lead to your personal data getting leaked, deepfake scams, and even financial fraud. Plus, these 'perfect' AI images might be messing with our mental health by setting unrealistic beauty standards.

Your Instagram feed is probably flooded with them right now—those cool '80s-style photos and videos. Everyone, from Bollywood fans to people in Kerala, is trying out the look. We're seeing gangster photos, couple shots, and family pictures, all looking like they've travelled 40 years back in time. People who didn't get the perfect shot from ChatGPT on the first try kept tweaking their photos and styles. Now, these AI images are everywhere—as stories, reels, and even profile pictures.

This trend started somewhere in the world, and we Indians have jumped right on the bandwagon. But hold on, let's get serious for a minute. Experts are warning that we need to be a bit careful with this trend. It could lead to our personal information being leaked and misused.

When you upload your photos, these AI companies are collecting your precise biometric data. This information could be used later to train other AI models. Scammers can also use these high-resolution AI pictures to create fake accounts. They might even use deepfake videos and images made from your face to carry out financial scams. The scary part is, we have no idea if our personal photos are being stored somewhere or how they are being used.

There's also a big risk that your personal data could be passed on to third-party apps. Cyber security experts say our information could even be sold to data analytics firms or advertising agencies.

And remember, your privacy is not just about your face. You need to be careful if, for example, your car's number plate is visible in a photo you upload. Any detail that can personally identify you is like giving away access to your private life. It's a good practice to turn off metadata in your pictures before uploading them.

The problems don't stop there. AI tends to create 'so-called perfect' images. Experts warn that these pictures, generated from prompts, can create false beauty standards among users. Comparing your real-life self to these perfect AI versions can lead to low self-confidence.

Of course, many people just see this as a fun retro trend that introduces '80s fashion and culture to the new generation. It's like a walk back in time. But the advice is simple: enjoy the trend, but just be a little careful while you're at it.