Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After fake SMS scam, Govt now warns against fake banking apps and fraudulent stock trading platforms

    The government has issued a cautionary alert, this time targeting Android and iPhone users about the proliferation of perilous apps designed to siphon money from victims' bank accounts.

    After fake SMS scam, Govt now warns against fake banking apps and fraudulent stock trading platforms snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

    Last year, the government issued a cautionary alert to State Bank of India (SBI) account holders regarding a deceptive SMS scam. Messages purportedly from SBI's official channels circulated, urging users to update their PAN card details. The messages falsely threatened SBI account holders with account blockage on the YONO mobile app if they failed to comply via the provided link.

    The Indian government's Fact Check department (PIB Fact Check) also intervened, issuing warnings to SBI account holders about these fraudulent SMS messages. Through a post on X, formerly Twitter, they clarified that these messages, mimicking official SBI communications and requesting PAN card updates to prevent YONO account suspension, were indeed fraudulent.

    Once more, the government has issued a cautionary alert, this time targeting Android and iPhone users about the proliferation of perilous apps designed to siphon money from victims' bank accounts. These fraudulent apps have been specifically identified and listed on Cyber Dost, the Cyber-safety and Cybersecurity awareness handle managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

    In particular, Android smartphone users are being warned about a counterfeit app posing as the legitimate Union Bank application. Dubbed "Union-Rewards.apk," this scam app mimics the official Android app of Union Bank and deceptively promises users various rewards.

    "Protect yourself from fake malicious android applications. #CyberSafeIndia #CyberAware #StayCyberWise #I4C #MHA #fraud #newsfeed," reads a tweet on government of India's cybersecurity account, Cyberdost.

    Recently, fake stock trading apps have emerged as a significant threat, causing innocent citizens across the country to lose lakhs of rupees. The cyber cell of the Indian government has issued a warning specifically to iPhone users regarding one such fraudulent stock trading app named Group-S. According to a screenshot shared, the app's publisher is identified as Chu Chi Quoc Huy.

    Additionally, several other similarly perilous apps have been identified, including INSECG, CHS-SES, SAAI, SEQUOIA, and GOOMI. Notably, these apps are not registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). They lure users into stock trading based on recommendations from fraudsters, who then deposit the required amount to buy shares into specific bank accounts. Fake profits are displayed in digital wallets, ultimately leading victims to suffer financial losses.

    In response, SEBI has also cautioned investors to exercise vigilance and avoid engaging with any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps purporting to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or FIIs registered with SEBI. Such warnings emphasize the importance of staying informed and cautious in the digital investment landscape to safeguard against fraudulent activities.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24 vkp

    Tech giants TCS, Infosys and Wipro see combined headcount drop of 64,000 in FY24

    WhatsApp update: Meta introduces AI Chatbot on messaging app; Here's how you can use it gcw

    WhatsApp update: Meta introduces AI Chatbot on messaging app; Here's how you can use it

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options than iPhone 15? gcw

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

    Elon Musk's X breaks its silence after Pakistan blocks social media platform over 'national security concerns' snt

    Elon Musk's X breaks its silence after Pakistan blocks social media platform over 'national security concerns'

    Will not tolerate it Google's memo after firing 28 employees over $1.2 bn Israeli contract protest (WATCH) snt

    'Will not tolerate it': Google's memo after firing 28 employees over $1.2 bn Israeli contract protest (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader Union Home minister Amit Shah's assets REVEALED gcw

    LS Polls 2024: BJP leader Amit Shah's assets REVEALED

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam rkn

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Neha Hiremath murder: BJP targets Karnataka Govt as father claims police negligence, demands CBI probe snt

    Neha Hiremath murder: BJP targets Karnataka Govt as father claims police negligence, demands CBI probe

    'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' cast salary: Urfi Javed to Mouni; Check fee details RBA

    'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' cast salary: Urfi to Mouni; Check fee details

    Just the beginning Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria snt

    'Just the beginning': Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah claims responsibility for strike on US base in Syria

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon