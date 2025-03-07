PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: Golden Dynasty arrives! Know new features, how to download and more

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, featuring the Golden Dynasty mode with floating islands and time-bending powers, releases today. Players can explore the new Rondo map, an 8x8 setting blending modern and traditional Eastern elements, and discover improved gun skins and realistic weather.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is set for release today on March 7, 2025, bringing new content and gameplay improvements. "Golden Dynasty," the upgrade, will be released progressively across many platforms and geographical areas. Usually, Android users will get access before iOS users. It introduces a new theme mode, an additional map, gameplay enhancements and big fixes. The update includes the Golden Dynasty theme, the Rondo map, new weapons and more.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update : Release details and upgrade

Golden Dynasty Mode, a themed mode featuring floating islands, palaces, and an hourglass function, is now available in the update. It is situated in a kingdom of golden sand. Players can utilize a unique dagger with time-bending powers, discover treasures, and explore new areas. The Rondo map, an 8 km by 8 km setting that combines contemporary metropolitan features with traditional Eastern aesthetics, is a significant addition. It features tranquil lakes, bamboo woods, and floating eateries. The map has improved M416 and AKM gun skins and realistic weather systems. Also returning are well-known sites like Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge.

Also Read | GTA 6 teased by John Cena on social media; fans can't keep calm | Will wrestler appear in video game?

Apart from a few modifications to meet the guidelines, most of the features of the BGMI 3.7 update are expected to be the same as the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. This includes the new Rondo map, which is an 8 x 8 map with new landscapes and gameplay. According to the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update, the maps are expected to offer a long-range battle experience, a lot of loot and interesting locations.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update : How to download it?

The update is available for download on the official PUBG Mobile website, the Samsung Galaxy Store, the Huawei AppGallery, the Google Play Store, and the App Store. Because availability may differ by location, it is recommended to check for changes on a frequent basis.

Also Read | GTA 6 isn’t the only big release! Check out THESE 6 exciting Take-Two titles

