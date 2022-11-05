25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral; Check out

While many are angry and heartbroken about Twitter laying off, one employee who got laid off took to the platform to share the news in a cheerful manner. He said "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter"

Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees when he took control of the firm. The company's 25-year-old Indian Yash Aggarwal was sacked in addition to CEO Parag Agarwal. Now, Yash has posted a happy message about the transfer on the microblogging website. People are praising him passionately and the post is also trending on the internet.

The 25-year-old was grateful for his experience at the organisation rather than being devastated over being let go. Additionally, he uploaded a photo of himself holding two pillows with the Twitter logo. Many people praised Agarwal's optimistic attitude on life and wished him luck on his next journey.

Here's how netizens reacted:

A user stated, "I'm sending love your way! Your work has always been inspirational, and I have no doubt that you will continue to accomplish remarkable feats when they arise."

One more person remarked, "Never before have I seen or read a tweet from a laid-off person with such enthusiasm. I hope everything works out for you and that you obtain a fantastic opportunity."

