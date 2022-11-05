Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    25-year-old man's post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral; Check out

    While many are angry and heartbroken about Twitter laying off, one employee who got laid off took to the platform to share the news in a cheerful manner. He said "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter"

    25 year old man s post after getting fired from Twitter goes viral Check out gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Elon Musk started laying off Twitter employees when he took control of the firm. The company's 25-year-old Indian Yash Aggarwal was sacked in addition to CEO Parag Agarwal. Now, Yash has posted a happy message about the transfer on the microblogging website. People are praising him passionately and the post is also trending on the internet.

    Taking to the social media, Yash wrote: "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter."

    Also Read | 'Unfortunately there is no choice,' says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs

    The 25-year-old was grateful for his experience at the organisation rather than being devastated over being let go. Additionally, he uploaded a photo of himself holding two pillows with the Twitter logo. Many people praised Agarwal's optimistic attitude on life and wished him luck on his next journey.

    Here's how netizens reacted:

    Also Read | Elon Musk's Twitter starts laying off staff in India

    A user stated, "I'm sending love your way! Your work has always been inspirational, and I have no doubt that you will continue to accomplish remarkable feats when they arise." 

    One more person remarked, "Never before have I seen or read a tweet from a laid-off person with such enthusiasm. I hope everything works out for you and that you obtain a fantastic opportunity."

    Also read: Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again this ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone watch gcw

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again; THIS ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023 gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series expected to launch in February 2023

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out Know cost availability other details gcw

    Netflix ad-supported basic plan rolled out; Know cost, availability, other details

    Out of control Chinese rocket debris crashes in the Pacific Ocean gcw

    Out-of-control Chinese rocket debris crashes in the Pacific Ocean

    Unfortunately there is no choice says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs heres why gcw

    'Unfortunately there is no choice,' says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain

    On Virat Kohli birthday Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics drb

    On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again this ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone watch gcw

    Samsung takes dig at Apple again; THIS ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23, Gameweek/matchday 15 preview and predictions: Chelsea-Arsenal, Tottenham-Liverpool, Man United, Manchester City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 15 predictions: Chelsea-Arsenal, Tottenham-Liverpool to light up top-4 race

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon