Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unfortunately there is no choice,' says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs

    Elon Musk has claimed that he had no choice but to lay off thousands of Twitter employees as the platform was losing as much as $4 million every day. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day."

    Unfortunately there is no choice says Elon Musk after massive Twitter layoffs heres why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    Twitter laid off half of its 7,500-person workforce as the company's problematic big restructuring under new owner Elon Musk got under way, only one week after his sensational purchase. According to an internal memo obtained by AFP, "approximately 50%" of the workforce was affected and would immediately lose access to business computers and  email.

    The big wave of job cuts at the microblogging site, according to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, were required by the millions of dollars the business was losing every day. He emphasised that all people leaving their employment were given three months of severance pay, "which is 50% more than legally necessary," in an effort to lessen the damage.

    A week after the $44 billion takeover that gave the billionaire businessman control of Twitter, the company announced employment layoffs. With Musk in charge, a lot has happened, from sacking executives to suggesting a new content moderation committee.

    Also Read | Elon Musk's Twitter starts laying off staff in India

    Taking to the social media, Elon Musk wrote: “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

    In the days following his takeover, rumours surfaced that he intended to fire at least half the Twitter employees in an effort to reduce expenses and save money. Musk first denied the accusations, but on Friday he reversed course and started dismissing staff members.

    Also read: Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    The volatile businessman regretted a "huge loss in revenue" on Twitter on Friday, attributing it to "activist groups" who were pressing advertisers.

    He said, "Extremely messed up! They’re trying to destroy free speech in America."

    This seemed to be a reference to Musk's previous meeting with civil rights organisations, when he heard worries that Twitter will unleash a wave of hate speech a week before the US midterm elections.

    Also read: Billionaire Elon Musk says Twitter will form 'content moderation council'; check details

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Twitter Down? social media users face problem accessing feed page, web users affected AJR

    Twitter down? social media users face problem accessing feed page, web users affected

    Want to hide your WhatsApp online status Here is how you can do it for Android iOS users gcw

    Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

    In chat polling communities more WhatsApp introduces 4 important features details here gcw

    In-chat polling, communities & more: WhatsApp introduces 4 important features

    Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids to make it more safer details here gcw

    Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids to make it more safer

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 12 times Cheeku proved he's a doting husband to Anushka Sharma snt

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 12 times Cheeku proved he's a doting husband to Anushka Sharma

    Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips sur

    Spice up your long-term relationship by including these 5 tips

    Happy Birthday Virat Kohli turns 34: Mohali 2016 to Melbourne 2022 - A look at his 5 best T20I knocks-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: Mohali 2016 to Melbourne 2022 - A look at his 5 best T20I knocks

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo - adt

    Daily Horoscope for November 5, 2022: Good day for Cancer, Aries; be careful Virgo, Leo

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon