The Zydus Pinkathon returned to Pune after seven years, gathering over 4500 women at AFMC Ground. The event featured races from 3km to 100km and included diverse participants like cancer survivors and visually impaired runners.

Marking its much-awaited return after seven years, the Zydus Pinkathon Pune brought together over 4500 women at the AFMC Ground on Sunday, reaffirming the city's deep-rooted running culture and growing commitment to women's health and fitness.

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According to a release, the event commenced in the early hours and featured race categories ranging from 3 km, lifelong 5 km, and 10 km to ultra-distances of 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and a 100 km relay, welcoming participants across age groups, abilities, and fitness levels. The event was ceremonially flagged off by a distinguished line-up, including Manjusha Nagpure, Mayor of Pune; Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon; and Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women, underscoring its significance as a citywide movement promoting women's health, safety, and active lifestyles.

A Celebration of Inclusivity and Strength

Reflecting this spirit, the event saw strong participation, with first-time runners sharing the course with seasoned endurance athletes. Among the highlights were 20 visually impaired runners, over 50 cancer survivors, 15 baby-wearing mothers in the 3 km category, and senior citizens continuing to champion lifelong fitness--collectively reinforcing Pinkathon's commitment to inclusivity and community participation.

Adding a unique identity to the Pune run was a powerful line-up of mascots representing each category. Mrunal Inamdar, running the Super 75 km in a traditional nauvari saree, embodied cultural strength and endurance, while Lalita Pawar, a visually impaired runner, led the 50 km category. The 100 km distance was represented by Dr Neelam Vaid, a 61-year-old ENT surgeon, symbolising resilience across age. In the shorter categories, Dr Mitali Upadhye, a cancer survivor, represented the 10 km run, Usha Soman (87) led the Lifelong 5 km, and Mayuri Das, a baby-wearing mother, represented the 3 km category--collectively reflecting the diversity and spirit of the Pinkathon movement.

Race Results

In the competitive results, Piyusha Lohar clinched first place in the 3 km category with a timing of 13:20 mins, followed by Ovi Patil and Myra Monica Sathe. In the Lifelong 5 km race, Krutika Chavhan finished first at 23:34 mins, with Vandana Thakur and Sarika Yadav completing the podium. The 10 km race saw Nisha Paswan emerge victorious with a time of 41:49 mins, followed by Padma Karande and Abhilasha Modekar.

Voices from the Event

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman, Founder, Pinkathon, said, "Pune has always been a city with a strong running culture, and today we saw that translate into incredible energy on the ground. What stood out was not just the scale, but the diversity from women attempting their first 3 km to those pushing through ultra-distances. The return after seven years makes this even more meaningful, because it shows that the intent to prioritise health hasn't faded, it has only grown stronger."

Manjusha Nagpure, Mayor of Pune, added: "Pinkathon Pune has proven that when women come together, they create an unstoppable force of resilience, courage, and inspiration. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Milind Soman for building this extraordinary movement that continues to empower women across the country. Pinkathon has brought together thousands of women to celebrate strength, resilience, and the spirit of sisterhood. What stood out today was the sheer inclusivity of the event--from young participants to senior citizens, cancer warriors, and baby-wearing mothers taking their very first step towards fitness. The determination of the Invincible Women participants who completed the 50 km and 100 km runs, including visually impaired girls, is truly inspiring."

"Equally commendable are the 'Spirit of Pinkathon' runners who ran all the way from Mumbai to Pune, embodying grit and purpose. Pune is proud to host such a powerful celebration of health, equality, and community spirit. This is not just a run, but a movement that encourages every woman, regardless of age or background, to prioritise her well-being and believe in her strength. Pune has always stood for progressive thought and community participation, and events like these further reinforce our commitment to creating a healthier and more inclusive city. I was delighted to be here to flag off this inspiring run and encourage more women to join this movement towards a stronger tomorrow. Let's all collectively prioritise health and fitness, taking a positive step towards it," she added.

The event continued to amplify awareness around preventive healthcare through the Easiest Exam campaign, encouraging women to adopt regular self-breast examinations as a simple yet effective step towards early detection of breast cancer. Speaking on the initiative, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, "When you see thousands of women showing up early on a Sunday morning for their health, it reinforces why community-led platforms like Pinkathon are so important. Awareness becomes far more impactful when it moves beyond messaging into action. The Easiest Exam campaign is about building that habit of proactive health, and today's participation in Pune is a strong step in that direction."

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, added, "What was particularly powerful today was the range of journeys on display, women running with their babies, senior citizens, and those taking on ultra distances. It reflects how running is evolving into a lifelong practice rather than a one-time goal. Pune showed that when the right ecosystem is created, women will continue to push boundaries in their own way."

Spirit of Pinkathon: The Ultimate Endurance Feat

Adding to the spirit of endurance and commitment, two Pune-based women--Poonam Karanjkar (45) and Captain Pooja Mehra (Retd.) (49)--completed an extraordinary 160 km run from Mumbai to Pune as part of the 6th edition of the Spirit of Pinkathon. Flagging off at 5:00 am from Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 2, the duo covered the distance over the course of three days, finishing at the AFMC Ground in Pune on April 4, just ahead of the Pinkathon event. Their feat not only highlighted the growing culture of long-distance running among women but also embodied the resilience and determination that the Pinkathon movement seeks to inspire.

A Growing Nationwide Movement

Following successful editions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, the Zydus Pinkathon Pune marks another key milestone in the 2025-26 calendar, continuing to build a nationwide movement that makes women's health, fitness, and participation more visible, accessible, and sustained. (ANI)