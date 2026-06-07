In their debut season, the Zinc Football Academy's women's team, the youngest in the tournament, won the Rajasthan League Senior Women's A Division, securing a historic promotion to the Indian Women's League 2 after an 8-0 final victory.

Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) has scripted history by emerging as the champions of the Rajasthan League Senior Women's A Division 2025-26. In a spectacular display of dominance, the girls of the Zawar-based academy overcame Real Jaipur FC 8-0 in their final league match to lift their maiden state title and secure a historic promotion to the Indian Women's League 2 (IWL-2), according to a release.

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A Historic Double for the Youngest Squad

This is the first year of the inception of the girls' academy at Zinc Football, and this landmark victory completes a monumental historic double for ZFA this season, following the men's team's title in the Rajasthan League Senior Men's A-division. Remarkably, echoing the success of the boys' academy, the girls achieved this feat with the youngest squad in the tournament, with the academy team boasting an average age of 15 years and 8 months.

Dominant League Performance

The highly competitive two-legged tournament organised by the Rajasthan Football Association featured five of the state's top teams - Real Jaipur FC, Magan Singh Rajvi FA, Jaipur City FC, Royal FC Jaipur, and Zinc Football Academy. The Zinc Football girls showcased their prowess throughout the league, accumulating 21 points from 8 matches with 7 wins and just a solitary loss. The team found the net 24 times while conceding just 5 goals across their 8 fixtures.

The final matchday, a must-win encounter for ZFA against Real Jaipur FC, highlighted the maturity and grit of the girls. Midfielder Antra Dolui spearheaded the attack with a magnificent hat-trick (3', 20', 35'), while winger Dangi Mardi scored a brilliant brace (15', 36'). Clinical finishes from Priyanka (27'), Joha (46'), and Bindiya Kumari Meena (57') sealed the thumping 8-0 victory over their opponents.

Spotlight on Home-Grown Talent

A defining highlight of the championship run was the stellar performance of local home-grown talents from Zawar. Local stars, including Geet Meena, Bindiya Kumari Meena, Manisha Patel, and Savita Kalbeliya, played pivotal roles throughout the season, proving that rural India possesses world-class sporting potential when given the right platform.

A Trophy-Laden Debut Year

Launched just a year ago in 2025, the Zinc Football Girls Academy has enjoyed a meteoric, trophy-laden debut year. Before this historic state title, the girls had already captured the Doon Cup, the Asmita League Cup, and the DAV U-19 Nationals, making this their fourth major silverware in less than 12 months.

Praise for a 'Bright Future'

"I congratulate Zinc Football Girls Academy on a fantastic title win. I am truly delighted to see the youngest squad in the league, from the state-of-the-art Academy in Udaipur, standing tallest, competing fiercely against top teams from Rajasthan, and winning the senior women's league. Without a doubt, these talented youngsters represent the bright future of football in Rajasthan and across India. We wish them all the best," commented Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Rajasthan Football Association and Joint Secretary, Rajasthan Olympics Association.

About Zinc Football Academy

Established in 2017, Zinc Football Academy, part of the Vedanta Zinc Football and Sports Foundation, is a social initiative of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) and has been a game-changer in nurturing grassroots football talent from rural India. Based in Zawar, the AIFF-accredited 3-star academy has trained over 5,000 young footballers since its inception.

The institution is also home to India's largest residential football academy for girls, offering a premier training environment dedicated to excellence. Beyond the pitch, the academy champions a holistic approach to growth, integrating elite athletic coaching with rigorous academic support and comprehensive personality development programs.

With a sharp focus on excellence and holistic development, the academy has consistently produced promising players for the national stage. Notable players like Mohammed Kaif, Prem Hansdak, Sahil Poonia, and Rajrup Sarkar have already donned the Indian jersey, making their mark in international football. (ANI)