Zimbabwe Cricket has named its 15-man squad for the T20I series against India, making three changes. Wessly Madhevere and Newman Nyamhuri return, while Tafadzwa Tsiga gets his maiden call-up. The series begins on July 23 in Harare.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, with the selectors making three changes to the side that faced Bangladesh in Bulawayo, according to ZC website.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on 23, 25 and 26 July.

Squad Changes and New Faces

All-rounder Wessly Madhevere returns to the setup, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his first T20I call-up. Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri is also back after recovering from a niggle that ruled him out of the recent Bangladesh T20I series. Tanaka Chivanga, who was drafted in as Nyamhuri's replacement, retains his place. The trio replace Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa, according to ZC website.

Recent Team Form

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a squad looking to make a strong statement against the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions following an impressive home campaign against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe secured a historic innings victory in the one-off Test before claiming the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. Bangladesh, however, fought back to win the T20I series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the reigning T20 World Cup champions India have endured a difficult run in the shortest format, remaining winless in their last seven matches. The Men in Blue lost both T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match series against England. The Men in Blue will now look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in T20I series, beginning July 23. (ANI)

Full Squads for T20I Series

Zimbabwe Squad

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga

India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)