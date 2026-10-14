Yuvraj Singh joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant & Batting Coach, reuniting with Head Coach Sourav Ganguly. He aims to build a championship-winning team by instilling self-belief and using his experience alongside Ganguly to guide the players.

As he prepares to embark on his first formal coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is clear about what he wants to achieve with Delhi Capitals — build a team that believes in itself, competes under pressure and has the conviction to win the championship.

Appointed Assistant & Batting Coach ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Yuvraj returns to the Delhi franchise with a renewed purpose, joining hands with Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of Delhi Capitals, with whom he shares a long-standing relationship dating back to the early years of his international career. Revealing how the opportunity came about, Yuvraj said, as quoted by a press release, “Dada told me, ‘Would you be my assistant?’ And I was like, ‘I have been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I will probably be doing the same job!’ I was very happy to do it. I have been building myself up over the last three to four years for this opportunity. I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience, and I’m really excited about it.”

Reuniting with 'Dada'

For Yuvraj, the reunion also presents an opportunity to work alongside Ganguly once again, this time in a coaching setup. Having made his international debut under Ganguly’s captaincy, the former India all-rounder believes the ability to build a strong team environment remains one of his former captain’s greatest strengths. “The best thing I learnt from Dada was how to create a good team environment. When he was captain and I made my debut, he kept us together. He made us believe that we could become a great team and win tournaments outside India. He has always been like a big brother to me, whether it was helping me understand selection, mentoring me or showing me what it takes to become a good international cricketer. I am looking forward to working with him, understanding his insights and sharing mine,” he said.

Instilling Self-Belief in Players

A two-time World Cup winner and one of the key architects of India’s triumphs at the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj brings extensive experience of performing on the biggest stages. As he transitions into coaching, he believes instilling self-belief in players will be central to his approach. “At this level, everybody is skilled and brings something different to the table. But I come from a place where self-belief is extremely important. If a franchise has selected you and given you a position in the squad, it means they believe in you. You have to believe that you belong there. That comes through practice, awareness of the game and playing matches. We will work on these things as a team,” he said.

Confidence in Batting Resources

Yuvraj also expressed confidence in the batting resources available to Delhi Capitals, highlighting the importance of building the right combination and ensuring the team is equipped to deliver across all departments. “KL Rahul is a solid player whom I have watched for a long time, and Tristan Stubbs is very exciting. There are also players like Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, who are very good hitters. We have good batting resources, but we need to work on the right team combination and make the side stronger and more versatile, with deeper batting, quality bowling and good fielding. Every aspect of the game matters,” he said.

Aiming for the Championship

Having experienced the disappointment of not qualifying for the playoffs during his previous stint as a player with the franchise, Yuvraj is determined to help Delhi Capitals approach the upcoming season with a renewed sense of purpose. While qualification remains the immediate objective, he believes the team must set its sights on the ultimate prize. “We definitely have the ability, and that is why Dada and I are coming in — to bring that belief back. Our first target is to qualify, but we are here to win the championship, and I do not see why we cannot do that. Just because it has not happened in the past does not mean it cannot happen in the future. We want to build a squad and an energy that is ready to fight, take on any opposition and perform in any situation,” he said.

For Yuvraj, the role goes beyond technical guidance or improving individual performances. It is about preparing the players to handle pressure, trust their abilities and give their best for the franchise, working in tandem with Ganguly and the wider coaching and support staff. “I want to help the boys play better cricket, perform under pressure and build a squad that believes in itself. I’m here to put my heart and soul into the franchise. Hopefully, with the contribution of the entire team management and the players, we can take Delhi Capitals forward, qualify for the playoffs and then go on to win the championship,” he added.

A New Chapter with Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj’s appointment marks a new chapter in his association with Delhi Capitals. Having represented the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in the 2015 IPL season, he now returns with the experience of a celebrated international career and the ambition to help shape the team’s next phase alongside Head Coach Sourav Ganguly.

One of India’s most accomplished all-rounders, Yuvraj featured in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India. He played a pivotal role in the country’s 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victories and enjoyed a distinguished IPL career, featuring in 132 matches, scoring 2,750 runs and taking 36 wickets. (ANI)