Yonex Sunrise India conducted a stringing workshop in Mumbai for 80+ professionals from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Led by global expert Tim Willis, the event focused on advanced racquet stringing techniques and international servicing standards.

Yonex Sunrise India successfully conducted the Mumbai leg of the Yonex Stringing Workshop Series on Tuesday, continuing their effort to strengthen India's racquet sports ecosystem through technical education and professional skill development.

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Held at Goregaon Sports Club, the workshop brought together over 80 stringing professionals from 11 cities across the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, highlighting the growing interest in professional racquet stringing and technical servicing standards within India's badminton and tennis communities, according to a press release.

Bridging the Gap to International Standards

The workshop was led by globally renowned stringing expert Tim Willis, Head Stringer and Supervisor of the Yonex Stringing Team, who conducted hands-on sessions on advanced racquet stringing techniques, machine precision, player-specific requirements, and international tournament servicing standards.

As racquet sports continue to expand rapidly in India, professional stringing has become an increasingly important component of athlete performance, directly influencing control, consistency, power, durability, and injury prevention. The workshop aimed to bridge the gap between grassroots technical knowledge and international best practices through practical demonstrations and interactive learning sessions.

Advanced Equipment and Training

Participants were introduced to Yonex Precision 9 and the new Precision 5.2 stringing machines, providing exposure to the same level of equipment and servicing systems used at leading international tournaments.

Investing in India's Sporting Ecosystem

The Mumbai workshop also reflected Yonex Sunrise India's broader vision of contributing to the sport beyond athlete sponsorships and tournament partnerships by investing in technical ecosystems and long-term skill development. Currently, eight Indian in-house Yonex stringers are actively contributing across major national and international events, including three women professionals, showcasing India's growing technical presence on the global stage.

Tim Willis, Head Stringer and Supervisor, Yonex Stringing Team, said, "It was extremely encouraging to see the enthusiasm and technical curiosity from participants in Mumbai. Workshops like these are important because stringing is not only about machines and technique, but also about understanding player needs and consistency at the highest level. The passion shown by Indian stringers reflects how quickly the ecosystem is evolving."

Meeting the Demands of a Growing Sport

Yonex is a global leader in badminton, and stringing remains at the very core of racquet performance. As racquet sports continue to grow rapidly in India at both grassroots and professional levels, there has been a significant increase in awareness and demand for professional stringing services and technical expertise. Today's players like Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and the others are far more conscious about strings, tension, consistency, and the overall performance they receive from their racquets. This growing interest has also created strong enthusiasm within the stringing community to continuously learn, improve, and deliver the best possible support to athletes.

Through initiatives like the Yonex Stringing Workshop Series, Yonex Sunrise India aims to strengthen and uplift India's sporting culture by investing at the grassroots level. The initiative is designed to create opportunities for stringers and technical professionals to enhance their skills, gain exposure to international standards, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of racquet sports in the country. By nurturing the technical ecosystem behind the sport, Yonex Sunrise India continues to play an active role in further strengthening the future of badminton and racquet sports in India.

Indian shuttlers have been performing successfully in the BWF tours and also won an historic bronze medal in the recently concluded Thomas Cup, only the second medal for the country in the prestigious tournament. India will also host the BWF World Championships from August 17-23 in New Delhi after a gap of 17 years.

Following successful workshops in New Delhi and Mumbai, the final leg of the Yonex-Sunrise Stringing Workshop Series will conclude in Bengaluru on May 15. (ANI)