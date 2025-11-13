Xavi Hernandez has admitted that a drop in his own high standards after initial success was the reason for Barcelona's decline in his final season. After an 18-month break from management, the former midfielder is now ready to return to the dugout.

Speaking at a conference at ESIC University (via Mundo Deportivo), the former midfielder reflected on the 2023-24 campaign and offered a candid self-assessment of what went wrong after early success in the job.

“When I began my tenure at Barcelona, I imposed very high demands on both the players and the club,” Xavi explained. “It came after a period when the level of expectation wasn’t so high. My mistake was that I only maintained that intensity for the first year - from my arrival until we won the league and the Spanish Super Cup.”

He went on to admit that his strict standards gradually slipped, and with them, the focus and commitment of his squad. “The players lost that same attitude, that same respect, that same effort. The standards dropped little by little, and by my last season, we failed to win anything. I had to be self-critical - I learned a great deal from that experience.”

Looking Ahead: Xavi Plots Return to the Dugout

Since parting ways with Barcelona, Xavi has spent 18 months away from management, using the time to reflect and recharge. Now, he feels ready to return to the sidelines and take on a new challenge.

Several clubs have been linked with the 44-year-old, and while no official offers have materialized yet, Xavi is reported to be seeking a project that matches his ambitions and footballing ideals. Manchester United is said to be among the clubs he would like to manage one day, though their recent resurgence could delay any opportunity in the near term.