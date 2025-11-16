WWE adds two new Evolve titles to its roster, with Gold Rush set to feature their first defenses.

WWE has officially expanded its roster page by adding two new developmental titles — the Evolve Men’s and Women’s Championships. The move highlights the company’s growing focus on its developmental system, with both championships now recognized alongside the established NXT titles.

The Evolve Championship was introduced on May 7, 2025, as one of the two primary men’s titles in WWE’s developmental structure. Jackson Drake became the inaugural champion after defeating Keanu Carver, Edris Enofe, and Sean Legacy. Drake is scheduled to defend the belt against Legacy at the upcoming NXT Gold Rush event, marking the first major defense of the new championship.

On the same date, WWE unveiled the Evolve Women’s Championship. Kendal Grey captured the inaugural crown by defeating Kali Armstrong. Grey has already showcased the title on WWE programming, appearing on NXT and successfully defending it against Lash Legend in what turned out to be Legend’s final NXT match.

Grey has also addressed comparisons made between herself and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Speaking on the Muscle Memory podcast, she acknowledged the honor of being compared to a legend but emphasized her desire to carve her own path. “I definitely don’t have a gold medal at the Olympics,” Grey said. “For me, being compared to him is cool, but I try to be different. I want to bring my amateur wrestling background into the women’s division and create my own personality and experience.”

New Rivalry Emerges Ahead Of WWE NXT Gold Rush

Her reign now faces a new challenge. Backstage on this week’s NXT, Grey was confronted by Lainey Reid, leading to a heated brawl. Reid has been confirmed as Grey’s next opponent, with the two set to clash at NXT Gold Rush. The match adds further intrigue to the event, which will also feature Drake’s defense of the men’s championship.

By officially adding the Evolve titles to its roster, WWE has strengthened its developmental system and provided new opportunities for emerging talent. The recognition of these championships signals the company’s intent to elevate fresh names while maintaining continuity with its established NXT structure.

With Gold Rush approaching, both Jackson Drake and Kendal Grey will look to solidify their positions as the faces of WWE’s newest championships. Their defenses will mark the first major test for the Evolve titles, setting the tone for how WWE integrates them into its broader programming.