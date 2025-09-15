A sudden WWE roster change has stunned fans, with Andrade’s quiet removal linked to backstage tensions and disciplinary action.

Andrade’s time with WWE has come to an abrupt end after weeks of mounting tension behind the scenes. The former United States Champion, once slated for a major tag team title opportunity alongside Rey Fenix at Clash in Paris, was quietly removed from the company’s active roster. His absence from recent SmackDown programming, coupled with skipped appearances on WWE’s European Tour, signaled deeper issues.

Reports indicate that Andrade effectively cut off communication with WWE, missing both live events and creative meetings. This sudden disengagement derailed planned storylines, including the high-profile tag title match, and left management scrambling to adjust.

Creative dissatisfaction appears to have been a central factor. Andrade has previously voiced frustration over his booking, and sources suggest he walked away from ongoing storyline negotiations rather than continue with angles he felt lacked direction. This was not a formal resignation, but rather a withdrawal from participation, leaving WWE to make the next move.

Adding to the strain, at least one WWE Wellness Policy violation has been reported. While it remains unclear whether this directly triggered his release, it compounded the already fragile relationship between the performer and the company. WWE has not issued an official statement, and Andrade has yet to comment publicly.

The first signs of his departure emerged when his profile was shifted to WWE’s “Archive” section online. Soon after, Sports Illustrated’s Jon Alba confirmed the exit was disciplinary, not mutual. Notably, Andrade was sent home from a SmackDown taping just weeks before the decision was finalized.

Speculation has also touched on personal changes, including his divorce from Charlotte Flair last year, which may have altered the circumstances that influenced his WWE return. While no direct link has been established, it marked a shift in his off-screen ties to the company.

With AAA now under WWE ownership, TNA aligned as a partner, and AEW/ROH bridges seemingly burned, Andrade’s immediate North American options appear limited. However, opportunities abroad remain viable. A return to CMLL, though uncertain, could position him as a top star, while a run in Japan might not only revive his career but also inject fresh energy into that wrestling scene.