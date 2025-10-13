While Paul “Triple H” Levesque is currently praised for his creative direction in WWE, three top superstars are being eyed as potential successors. WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes all three have the acumen for the role.

WWE’s current creative vision is being steered by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the Chief Content Officer who has earned widespread praise for revitalizing storylines and fan engagement. But when looking ahead, several top WWE Superstars believe they could one day follow in his footsteps - including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) weighed in on the possibility, agreeing that all three men have the leadership ability and creative mindset to eventually assume a role like Triple H’s.

“Triple H is still pretty young and could be there quite a while,” JBL said. “But I think all three of those guys could do a great job with it. I've told you many times, when you walk into a wrestler's meeting, they're going over a finish, going over an angle or storyline or something, there's always one guy that talks. You just have certain respect and a certain guy has the acumen that everybody cedes to him. These three guys are those guys. I think they all do a wonderful job. They're all smart guys. It's a tough job. They all have the intelligence to do it."

Vince McMahon’s Influence

JBL also reflected on how Vince McMahon had carefully prepared Levesque for his leadership journey, instilling in him the vision of running WWE as an entertainment powerhouse rather than a traditional wrestling company. “Triple H has a huge head start because of what Vince taught him,” JBL added. “I think Triple H has a huge lead on these guys, but what Vince did for Triple H, Triple H could do for one of these guys,” he said.

Potential Future Creative Leaders

Outside the ring, each of the three potential successors already has experience that could serve them well in a creative role. Seth Rollins has expressed interest in moving into backstage production after he eventually hangs up his boots. Cody Rhodes previously worked behind the scenes as an Executive Vice President in AEW, gaining valuable insight into wrestling management and creative direction. Both Rhodes and Rollins have even served as producers for live WWE shows in the past.

Meanwhile, CM Punk continues to influence WWE’s younger generation, frequently sharing advice with talents in both NXT and on the main roster.

While Triple H’s reign as WWE’s creative head is far from over, it’s clear that the next generation of potential leaders - Rhodes, Rollins, and Punk - are already establishing themselves as the minds who could shape the future of sports entertainment when the time eventually comes.