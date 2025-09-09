Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, the 2025 US Open champions, received custom WWE championship belts. This unique tribute from WWE celebrated their victories, adding another layer of recognition to their Grand Slam wins.

The tennis world continues to celebrate Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz for their remarkable triumphs at the US Open in New York, where both players etched their names deeper into the sport’s history. As the Belarusian and Spanish champions lifted their silverware at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, they were not only showered with applause from fans worldwide but also received a unique tribute from an unlikely corner - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

WWE’s Grand Gesture

The gesture was met with delight. Photos showed Alcaraz posing proudly with his belt, flexing his biceps with a wide grin, while Sabalenka broke into joyous laughter as she tried wrapping the belt around her waist. The Belarusian star even thanked WWE for the gift, calling it “fabulous.”

Sabalenka’s Breakthrough and Alcaraz’s Dominance

For Sabalenka, this win marked the end of her wait for a Grand Slam crown in 2025. She defeated American favorite Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 at Flushing Meadows in front of a raucous home crowd, clinching the fourth Grand Slam title of her career.

For Alcaraz, the victory was another giant step in a career that already feels legendary. The 22-year-old Spaniard conquered Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a final billed as one of the most anticipated in recent US Open history. In doing so, he secured his sixth Grand Slam title, adding to previous successes at the French Open (2024, 2025), Wimbledon (2023, 2024), and his first US Open victory in 2022.

Perhaps just as significant was his semifinal win over Novak Djokovic, a symbolic clash that many viewed as a passing of the torch moment, further cementing Alcaraz as the face of tennis’s new era.

A Celebration Beyond Tennis

While their wins were monumental for the sport, it was WWE’s playful gesture that added an extra layer of celebration, capturing the blend of entertainment and athletic greatness. Both Sabalenka and Alcaraz now hold not just Grand Slam trophies but also a little piece of wrestling flair - proof of how their victories resonated far beyond the tennis court.