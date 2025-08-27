WWE may take action against a high-risk maneuver after a recent injury left a popular star sidelined.

WWE could be on the verge of removing a major move from in-ring competition after an injury scare during a recent bout.

Last week, Penta collided with Xavier Woods in a match that carried personal stakes given their ongoing rivalry. The contest turned physical, but it was one particular sequence that left a lasting mark.

Penta executed the Mexican Destroyer on Woods, a maneuver that resulted in Woods walking away with an injury. The setback prevented him from competing this week, forcing Kofi Kingston to step in and face Penta instead on WWE RAW.

The fallout from the incident didn’t stop there. During Kingston’s clash with Penta, Grayson Waller appeared at ringside actively collecting signatures from wrestlers and commentators.

The goal, aligned with Woods’ demand, is to build support for banning the Mexican Destroyer across WWE programming. WWE has now woven the incident into a storyline, presenting the injury as the foundation for a potential rule change.

The possibility of a ban brings back memories of WWE’s history with other risky maneuvers. The piledriver was prohibited years ago due to its dangerous reputation and the injuries it caused. Although a handful of superstars like John Cena and CM Punk were permitted to perform it under strict circumstances, the move remained largely off-limits.

Legends like The Undertaker and Kane continued using modified versions in the form of the Tombstone Piledriver, which was considered safer than the traditional execution.

In contrast, the Destroyer has seen widespread adoption in recent years, with performers executing it more frequently than the piledriver ever was. It has been viewed as less harmful due to its controlled nature, but Woods’ injury has sparked new debates about whether it belongs in WWE’s move set at all.

With Woods out of action and Kingston carrying the fight forward, the next step will be determined by Triple H’s stance on the matter. If Waller and The New Day are able to gather enough backing, WWE could follow through with a ban, regulating high-risk maneuvers for safety.