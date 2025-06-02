South African opener Ryan Rickelton is drawing confidence from his recent IPL performance and past international experience as he prepares to face Australia in the World Test Championship final.

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia, South African opener Ryan Rickelton is relying on his past and current experiences in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he awaits his to take down a world-class Aussie pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the first-time in white clothing.

As South Africa gears up to face Australia in the World Test Championship Final on June 11 at Lord's, Rickelton is brimming with confidence. The left-hander has been in impressive form, having scored a career-best 259 the last time he played in the whites for the Proteas.

Rickelton's IPL performance boosts his momentum ahead of the WTC final

His purple patch has continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League, with 388 runs across 14 innings at a stunning strike rate of 150.97 for his franchise, Mumbai Indians, with three fifties, further boosting his momentum ahead of the high-stakes clash at Lord's that starts on June 11.

In 10 Tests and 17 innings so far, he has made 616 runs at an average of 41.06, with two centuries.

"There is no currency other than runs, and batters take confidence out of putting in good performance runs as well. But I have also taken quite a lot of confidence out of IPL too, just spending time in different conditions, but also putting in some decent performances with really talented players around the world," Rickelton said as quoted by ICC.

"So there is no doubt that it all contributes. But, again, it is a new day. It is a new dawn, I guess, for all of us. And hopefully I can take those past experiences and those learnings and try replicating them next week," he added.

Rickelton on playing Test match at Lord's

This will be the first time many members of the Proteas squad, including Rickelton, will get the chance to play a Test match at Lord's.

However, the significance of competing for the ICC World Test Championship mace outweighs any pressure that comes with the history of the London venue.

“I am trying not to think about it in my honesty. I had the pleasure of being, we played England. I was the 12th player for that game. So I have a feeling of what the experience is about. Hopefully, the occasion won't get too grand and I can lean back on that experience just to know what I am going to expect.”

But, yeah, one occasion, it is gonna be not just my first Test match here. A lot of the group's first Test match there, and the guys are buzzing for it. So, obviously, we are here trying to prepare and make sure that we as best set and ready to go for it. But what a grand opportunity to represent South Africa to be in a final as well and have a crack at the mace," he added.

South Africa have a glittering record at Lord's with five wins out of their seven Test matches since their readmission in 1991. They were victorious in their last visit there in 2022, beating England by an innings and 12 runs courtesy of Kagiso Rabada's glittering 5/52 and 2/27 in the first and second innings.

Rickelton on SA facing Australia's strong bowling attack

Another milestone awaits Rickelton as he prepares to face Australia in red-ball cricket for the first time - a formidable challenge given the experience and pedigree of their bowling attack.

The Australian quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon has formed the backbone of their bowling unit for nearly a decade, consistently delivering world-class performances in Test cricket.

"Obviously, they have been a core group of the whole team, but that bowling attack has been core for four plus five, six, seven, eight years. So, an incredible attack. We know what they are going to bring to the party. But I did get the opportunity to face them in India as well. So it is nice just to obviously get that first bit of the first taste, but to be a completely different prospect at Lord's, with a red ball as well," Rickelton said.

"They are some of the greatest bowlers to play the game, some of Australia's best as well. So there is no denying that, but just trying to make sure that, again, we try to prepare individually as best as we can to counter what they will bring to us. And you never know if one or two of us can have a good day out there, anything can happen," he added.

Rickelton confidence of SA defeating Australia in the WTC final

Rickelton will likely partner Aiden Markaram at the top of South Africa's batting order at Lord's and looks to create a formidable opening stand for the Proteas.

"I do not think you consciously do that. I did find myself sitting next to him on the bus and the plane, coming out by natural law of order for some reason. But I think as we get a bit closer, we will start chatting a bit more about the intricacies of Lord's in the game, and we will start batting more together as we prepare," he added.

"I just think it is the way it kind of unravels. And, yeah, what an awesome partner to open up with. I told him he is already facing the first ball. So, yeah, looking forward to obviously getting out there with him and hopefully putting on a good opening stand," he concluded.

The ICC World Test Championship Final commences on June 11 at Lord's, with Australia aiming to defend their title against South Africa.

Squads

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett. (ANI)

