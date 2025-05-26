Cameron Green smashed his third century in five matches for Gloucestershire, while Matthew Kuhnemann claimed career-best first-class figures for Glamorgan. Both will join Australia’s squad for the WTC Final against South Africa.

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) against South Africa, Australia's Cameron Green and Matthew Kuhnemann shone for their respective teams at the ongoing County Championship in London, as per the ICC official website.

Green's 118* for Gloucestershire against Northamptonshire was his third hundred in five matches for his county, on his road back to a Test XI recall after his lengthy back lay-off.

Coming in at 156/4, Green hit eight fours and three sixes, helping the side reach 379/8 before skipper and fellow Australian Cameron Bancroft made the innings declaration.

Cameron Green finds form ahead of WTC final

Green has one more innings before joining the Australian World Test Championship Final camp, with 442 runs at over 73 already to his name for the UK season.

Cardiff's Sophia Gardens played host to a potential World Test Championship Final preview of sorts, with South Africa's Dane Paterson, turning out for Middlesex, going head-to-head with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne for Glamorgan.

Labuschagne was not dismissed by the Proteas quick, though fell for 23 against first-change fast bowler Ryan Higgins. With Glamorgan only needing eight to win in the second innings, Labuschagne didn't bat again in his side's 10-wicket win, and goes into the World Test Championship Final with just 27 runs across three innings in his 2025 UK sojourn.

Kuhnemann sends positive message to Australia

It was another Aussie and Final hopeful in Kuhnemann who shone for Glamorgan, taking career-best first-class figures of 6/53 in the second innings to stifle the visitors.

Making an impact in his one-match stay for the Welsh county, Kuhnemann tore through Middlesex's top order on either side of lunch on day three, before taking two of the last three wickets on the road to victory.

World Test Championship Final Squads:

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann.

Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.