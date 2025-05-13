South Africa has announced squad led by Temba Bavuma for the World Test Championship Final against Australia in June. The team welcomes back Lungi Ngidi from injury and retains the core group that secured their top spot in the league stage.

Temba Bavuma leads a 15 squad of South Africa for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia in June, as per the ICC website.

South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final has been further strengthened by the return of speedster Lungi Ngidi, who missed out on the home summer assignments due to a groin injury.

The pacer, who has since fully recovered, has featured for South Africa in white-ball cricket earlier in 2025, and also featured in global T20 leagues.

Temba Bavuma leads South Africa's charge in their first-ever WTC Final starting 11 June at Lord's.

South Africa's line-up for the maiden WTC Final

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Aiden Markram make up the top order batting options, whereas rising star Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Bavuma will hold fort in the middle order.

Kyle Verreynne will be an electric presence behind the stumps and lower down the order, and all-rounders Wiaam Mulder and Marco Jansen can also contribute with the bat.

Mulder and Jansen will be joined by ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch to frame up the fast-bowling lineup. Tweaker Keshav Maharaj will be the face of the spin resources alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

SA retained their core team for title clash against Australia

The Proteas have largely kept faith in their trusted core, making only two changes to the 16-player squad that faced Pakistan. Youngster Kwena Maphaka misses out at the expense of the returning Ngidi, while top-order batter Matthew Breetzke also drops out.

South Africa finished at the top of the league stage with a points percentage of 69.44. They dominated at home, securing series wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka while drawing against India.

Their away form was equally impressive, with victories over the West Indies and Bangladesh. Their only setback came in New Zealand, where they were missing a host of their first-choice stars.

Winning eight out of 12 matches and drawing one, the Proteas secured their place in their first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

South Africa squad for WTC final 2025: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson. (ANI)

