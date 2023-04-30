Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Vinesh Phogat asks cousin Babita not to weaken protests

Indian wrestlers continue their renewed protests against WFI and its president in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has urged her sister Babita not to weaken the protests.

A war of words broke out on Saturday between Phogat cousins Vinesh and Babita, with the former asking the latter not to "weaken" the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since Sunday, demanding criminal action against Singh over alleged sexual harassment and intimidation.

"If you are not standing for the rights of aggrieved female wrestlers, Babita sister, I request you with folded hands not to weaken our movement. It has taken years for female wrestlers to speak up against their abusers. You are also a woman. Try to understand our pain," Vinesh tweeted.

Babita tweeted earlier about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Jantar Mantar to meet the protesting wrestlers. "Priyanka Vadra reached Jantar Mantar with her secretary Sandeep Singh to seek justice for women wrestlers, but this person himself has been accused of misbehaving women and insulting a Dalit woman," Babita, who contested and lost in the last Haryana Assembly elections from BJP ticket, said in her tweet.

The Delhi Police Friday registered two FIRs concerning sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections about outraging of modesty.