    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Farmers break through barricades to join grapplers' protest (WATCH)

    Indian wrestlers are continuing with their protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Some farmers broke through the barricades on Monday and joined the protests, while no untoward incident was reported.

    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 8, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Several farmers broke through police barricades on Monday to join the wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here, even as Delhi Police denied any untoward incident at the site. Purported videos showed farmers climbing the barricades and even dragging and pushing some of them away to enter the protest venue.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said the incident occurred when some farmers were "in a hurry" to reach the dharna site. He added that the barricades were removed to escort the farmers into the area, and the meeting was being held peacefully. "A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades, they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site, and some of them climbed the barricades, which fell down and were removed by them. Policemen kept the barricades aside to facilitate their entry. The protestors have reached the dharna site, and the meeting is going on peacefully," the DCP tweeted.

    Police insisted that there was no clash with the protesters and that the cops at the site were facilitating the protesters and ensuring a peaceful gathering. "All are requested not to believe in fake news. The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through DFMD to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law," a tweet by Delhi Police's official Twitter handle said.

    The wrestlers have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding action against the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Farmers in large numbers have gathered at the protest venue to express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
