Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 4 national women's associations call for nationwide protests in grapplers' support

Indian wrestlers' protests against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are getting more intense each day. Meanwhile, four national women's associations have called for nationwide protests in the grapplers' support.

Image credit: PTI

Four national women's organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers. In a statement, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the All India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan (AIAMS), expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

"Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the anti-woman's face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected, which will be sent to the prime minister through district collectors," the statement said.

