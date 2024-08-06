Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat stuns reigning champion Yui Sisaki, enters quarterfinals

Vinesh Phogat fought back from two points down to secure a 3-2 win over defending champion Yui Susaki in the 1/8 finals of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old won the match in the final 10 seconds courtesy of a desperate takedown.

Vinesh Phogat came from behind to secure a dramatic last ditch win over defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the 1/8 finals of the 50kg women's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. Susaki was leading 2-0, but the 29-year-old Indian made a desperate takedown in the last 10 seconds to earn three points and enter the quarterfinals, where she will take on Ukraine's Oksana Livach.

Vinesh, who was making a comeback to the 50 kg category after five years didn't make a great start as Susaki was handed a passivity point early on. The 29-year-old solid defence didn't allow the Japanese pre-tournament favourite to run away with it at the start. With little over a minute to go, the 25-year-old got another passivity point and led 2-0.

Just when it seemed it was all over for Vinesh, she made a last gasp takedown, pushing Susaki out of the mat, while also pinning her on the back to take two points. Initially two points where handed to the Indian. However, the Japanese team challenged the decision and since it was overturned, the grappler from Haryana was handed one more point, winning 3-2 in the end.

Neeraj Chopra enters final

India's golden boy in Athletics Neeraj Chopra recorded a stunning throw of 89.34 to cruise through to the final at the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old achieved the third best throw in his career in his first attempt of the qualification round. The gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics three years ago will compete in the final on Tuesday (August 8). Meanwhile, India's second-best athlete in the event Kishore Jena couldn't advance from Group A. The 28-year-old finished ninth in the standings with a best effort of 80.73.

