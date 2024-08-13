Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Decision on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal appeal deferred by CAS, verdict on Aug 16

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended the timeline for delivering its verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. The decision, which was expected on Tuesday, has now been deferred until August 16.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 9:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended the timeline for delivering its verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024. The decision, which was expected on Tuesday, has now been deferred until August 16, with the ruling set to be announced at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST).

    The deferral adds another layer of suspense to a case that has captivated the Indian sports community. Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympic finals due to being 100 grams over the weight limit, had filed an appeal with the CAS seeking a joint-silver medal. Her final bout was against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA, who ultimately won the gold medal.

    Phogat’s legal team, led by senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, argued that she had met the weight requirements in previous matches and therefore should not have been disqualified from the final. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had also expressed hope for a favorable ruling, which could have added another medal to India’s tally at the Games.

    However, the extension of the decision date has prolonged the uncertainty surrounding Phogat's Olympic fate. The wrestler, who had announced her retirement following the disqualification, now faces a tense wait as the CAS panel deliberates on the appeal.

    The anticipation surrounding this case is immense, as a favorable verdict could see India’s medal count at the Paris Olympics rise, bringing the nation’s tally closer to its record haul of seven medals from the Tokyo Games. Conversely, a rejection of the appeal would be a significant disappointment for Phogat and her supporters, who have been anxiously awaiting the outcome.

     

