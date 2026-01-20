Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their fifth successive WPL 2026 win, beating Gujarat Giants by 61 runs. Gautami Naik's 73 and a stellar bowling display from Sayali Sathghare (3/21) sealed a playoff spot for the table-toppers.

Excellent bowling spells from Sayali Sathghare, Lauren Bell and Nadine de Klerk along with a half-century by uncapped Indian Gautami Naik were the highlights as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their fifth successive win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, beating Gujarat Giants (GG) by 61 runs at Vadodara on Monday. RCB is at the top of the table, with five wins in five matches. GG's home leg is off to a poor start as they slip to fourth place with two wins and three losses. While RCB has reached playoffs, GG's place is still uncertain.

Gujarat Giants' Chase Falters

While defending a target of 179 runs, RCB were off to a fine start as right-arm pacer Sayali Sathghare cleaned up dangerous Beth Mooney (3) and Sophie Devine (0) early in the second over of the match, leaving GG at 4/2 in 1.5 overs. In the third over, Lauren Bell struck, hitting Kanika Ahuja's off-stump as she was sent back for a three-ball duck. GG was 5/3 in 2.5 overs.

Anushka Sharma threatened to counter-attack, getting boundaries against both Sayali and Lauren, but it was Nadine de Klerk who sent her packing for 20-ball 18 (with three fours) as she sliced the delivery straight into the hands of Radha Yadav at sweeper cover, leaving GG at 34/4 in seven overs.

Skipper Ash Gardner and Kashvee Gautam took their team halfway through the innings safely at a score of 48/4, but Radha sent half the GG team packing by disturbing Kashvee's off-stump, dismissing her for four. GG was 48/5 in 10.1 overs. GG reached the 50-run mark in 10.3 overs.

There was no keeping Sayali out of action as she plucked the catch of Georgia Wareham (2) to give Nadine her second wicket. GG was 56/6 in 12.2 overs.

Gardner relieved some pressure, with three fours against Radha in the 14th over, but it barely seemed to matter as by 15 overs, GG was at 85/6, with Gardner bringing up her fifty in 39 balls, with five fours and a six. Sayali got her third, removing Gardner for a 43-ball 54, with five fours and a six in the 17th over, leaving GG at 99/7 in 16.2 overs.

Shreyanka Patil took a brutal Bharti Fulmali down for 15-ball 14, leaving GG at 103/8 in 17.5 overs. GG ended their innings at 117/8 in 20 overs, winning by 61 runs.

Sayali (3/21 in four overs) was sensational with the ball, with Lauren (1/23 in four overs) also continuing her red-hot run in WPL. Nadine de Klerk (2/17 in four overs) also bowled a brilliant spell.

Naik's Half-Century Lifts RCB

Earlier, a brilliant half-century from uncapped Indian Gautami Naik helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) register 178/6 in 20 overs, leaving them with 179 runs to defend in order to seal their fifth win in a row.

After Gujarat Giants opted to field first, they were off to a great start as pacer Renunka Singh's inswinger made a dangerous Grace Harris give an easy catch to GG skipper Ash Gardner at mid-on for just one run in three balls. RCB was 2/1 in one over. \ Also, Georgia Voll was dismissed by Kashvee Gautam for just one run as well, reducing RCB to 9/2 in two overs.

In the fourth over, skipper Smriti Mandhana broke the shackles with a couple of boundaries against Gardner. At the end of six overs of the powerplay, RCB was 37/2, with Mandhana (18*) and Gautami Naik (10*) unbeaten.

Gautami became the aggressor in the partnership, collecting boundaries against Renuka, Happy Kumari and Sophie Devine. The half-century came in just 36 balls. However, it was a 'captain got the captain' moment as Gardner trapped Smriti leg-before-wicket for a 23-ball 26, with four boundaries. RCB was 69/3 in 9.3 overs, with the 60-run partnership undone.

Richa Ghosh and Gautami continued breaking shackles against Georgia Wareham, collecting six and four each. Naik reached her maiden WPL fifty in 42 balls, with four boundaries and a six, marking another instance of uncapped Indian talent making an impact in the competition. RCB brought up their 100-run mark in 13.3 overs.

Richa upped the ante, with two sixes against Tanuja Kanwer in the 16th over as another half-century stand came up in 35 balls. Richa's valiant 20-ball 27, with three sixes, ended with her holing one out at long-on to Gardner, giving Devine her wicket. RCB was 138/4 in 17 overs, with a 69-run partnership undone again.

In the very next over, after conceding a four, skipper Gardner removed Gautami for a 55-ball 73, with seven fours and a six. RCB was 142/5 in 17.2 overs.

Radha Yadav came and made an impact straight away with a six against Devine and two fours against Kashvee, but the latter removed her following a solid cameo of 17 in eight balls, reducing RCB to 170/6 in 19.4 overs.

RCB ended their innings at 178/6 in 20 overs, with Shreyanka Patil collecting two fours on the last two balls, staying unbeaten on eight with Nadine de Klerk (4*). Kashvee (2/38) and Gardner (2/43) were the top wicket takers for Gujarat Giants. Devine also got one wicket.

