Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets in the WPL 2026 Eliminator, securing a spot in their fourth straight final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chinelle Henry's 3 wickets and key knocks from Rodrigues and Wolvaardt sealed the win.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday thrashed Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in a one-sided Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Eliminator match to qualify for their fourth consecutive final in the tournament.

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi will face the defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale at the BCA Stadium on February 5. Delhi, who have reached the four WPL finals, are yet to lift a showpiece title.

Delhi's Dominant Chase

Chasing 169, Delhi Capitals were off to a blistering start, scoring 89 runs at the end of the seventh over.

Wareham's Double Strike

Gujarat Giants got the much-needed breakthrough after leg-spinner Georgia Wareham removed wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee. The Delhi opener played a blistering knock of 43 off 24 balls, with eight fours and one six. Wareham also broke the 89-run stand for the opening wicket.

During the last ball of the eighth over, Wareham got her second wicket. She dismissed opener Shafali Verma for 31 off 21 balls, with seven fours.

Rodrigues and Wolvaardt Seal the Victory

Captain Jemimah Rodrigues (41 off 23 balls), with four boundaries and one six, stitched a brilliant 68-run stand for the fourth wicket with Laura Wolvaardt, who made an unbeaten 32 off 24 balls, with two fours and one six, as Delhi chased down the target in 15.4 overs.

Mooney's Fifty Anchors Gujarat Innings

Earlier in the match, Beth Mooney's composed unbeaten half-century helped Gujarat Giants post a target of 169 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Early Wickets Rattle Hosts

Asked to bat first, the hosts lost their opener, Sophie Devine, in the second over when Lizelle Lee took a fine catch behind the wickets off Chinelle Henry's delivery.

Anushka Sharma came to bat at number three and added 29 runs for the second wicket before Nandani Sharma bowled the Gujarat batter on the first delivery of her spell. Henry took a diving catch inside the 30-yard circle to complete the dismissal. On the very next delivery, she dismissed Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner when Sneh Rana managed to grab a decent catch in the first slip. Gardner went back with the golden duck.

Mooney Leads the Recovery

Georgia Wareham and Mooney kept hitting boundaries and added 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Henry broke the partnership in the 17th over when Wareham departed after making 35 runs off 25 balls.

Mooney completed her second fifty of the season with a boundary in the 19th over. She remained unbeaten on 62 off 51 balls with the help of six fours. Kashvee Gautam also made 18 runs off just 10 balls, including three fours.

Henry Shines for Delhi Capitals

Henry was the standout bowler for the Capitals with three wickets. Nandani Sharma took two wickets. (ANI)