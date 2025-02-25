WPL 2025: RCB captain Smriti Mandhana apologizes to Ellyse Perry after super over defeat against UPW

Ellyse Perry was the star performer for RCB as she played an incredible unbeaten innings of 90 off 56 balls to help the side post a total of 180/6 in 20 overs, which was tied by UPW before the match into the Super Over.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana made a heartfelt apology to her teammate and all-rounder Ellyse Perry after the team’s Super Over defeat in the WPL 2025 against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 23.

Ellyse Perry was the star performer for RCB as she played an incredible unbeaten innings of 90 off 56 balls at an impressive strike rate of 160.71 to help the side post a defendable total of 180/6 in 20 overs. His brilliant knock consisted of 9 fours and 3 sixes, and UP Warriorz faced the heat of brutal batting. Eventually, Perry’s incredible effort with the bat went in vain as the match went into the Super Over as UP Warriorz tied the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s total after 20 overs.

UP Warriorz emerged victorious as Sophie Ecclestone smashed a six when the side required six runs off one ball to chase down an 8-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB players were crestfallen by the defeat, but Ellyse Perry was even more heartbroken as her effort to put up a respectable total for the side went in vain.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Smriti Mandhana apologized to Ellyse Perry for the team’s failure to get over the line, adding that the Australian all-rounder does not deserve to be on the losing side, given her performance.

“As a team, we really have to tell [Perry] we are sorry. "It was brilliant to watch her batting. How could we not win that game for her.” Mandhan said.

“It was disappointing to be on the losing side, we did a lot of things right both with bat and ball. These things happen in cricket, we will come back stronger," she added.

After Smriti Mandhana’s dismissal at 23/1, Ellyse Perry was joined by Danielle Wyatt-Hodge at the crease and the pair formed a crucial 91-run stand for the second wicket until the latter was dismissed for 57 at 114/2. Thereafter, Perry single-handedly anchored the innings as she received a lack of support from the other end of the crease. Her knock and partnership with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge ensured that RCB put up a defendable total. Eventually, her effort went in vain with a defeat against UPW.

Ellyse Perry leading run-scorer in WPL 2025

Ellyse Perry is currently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Women’s Premier League season, amassing 235 runs, including three fifties, at an impressive average of 117.50 and a strike rate of 160.95 in four matches so far.

Ellyse Perry played a pivotal role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden WPL title, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last year. She was also the highest run-getter of the season, amassing 347 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 69.40 and strike rate of 125.72 in nine matches.

