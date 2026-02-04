Former NZ cricketer Katey Martin said it would be special for RCB to do the 'double' of winning both the IPL and WPL titles. RCB is set to face Delhi Capitals in a rematch of the WPL 2024 final after DC defeated Gujarat Giants in the eliminator.

Former New Zealand cricketer Katey Martin said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulling off a double, by lifting the Women's Premier League (WPL) title for the second time on Thursday, with the men's team already holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) title under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar.

A rematch of the WPL 2024 final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and RCB was set when the Red and Blue side outclassed Gujarat Giants in the eliminator on Tuesday. If RCB captures the title once again, it would be their third franchise cricket title, and they would complete a first-ever double of a franchise holding both WPL and IPL titles at the same time.

'Intriguing Game' Ahead

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live', JioStar expert Katey said, "I wonder if RCB can do the double of the IPL and WPL, and how special that would be. The Bengaluru crowd turns up at Chinnaswamy and also follows RCB around. There were a few RCB tops in this game as well. They are such a well-supported side, and I love the fact that the whole city gets behind them, whether it is the men's or women's team. It would be a special moment for RCB to do the double, but Delhi are also a team with a lot of momentum." The ex-NZ wicketkeeper-batter said that DC is just as well-supported and with two 'frenemies', Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues locking horns, it is going to be an "intriguing game". "Domestic players are the ones who win tournaments for teams. Overseas players might win matches in big moments, but domestic players are the core of a team, and they are the ones who win tournaments," she concluded.

Eliminator: How DC Reached the Final

Coming to the GG-DC match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and reduced the Giants to 59/4 in 8.4 overs. Beth Mooney (62* in 51 balls, with six fours) had a 61-run partnership with fellow Aussie Georgia Wareham (35 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six), which provided some stability to the innings. Mooney was also involved in a late flourish with Kashvee Gautam (18 in 10 balls, with three fours), taking GG to 168/7. Chinelle Henry (3/35 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase, Lizelle Lee (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shafali Verma (31 in 21 balls, with seven fours) set a fiery foundation for the chase with an 89-run stand in just 7.1 overs.

Later, Wolvaardt (32* in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) had a quickfire 68-run third wicket stand with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), while Marizanne Kapp (4*) produced the winning runs with three wickets and 26 balls in hand. Skipper Jemimah took home the 'Player of the Match' award, and her side will play 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the title clash on Thursday at Vadodara. (ANI)