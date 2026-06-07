India dominates the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026, leading the medal tally with 30 medals, including 24 Gold. Indian athletes showcased skill and excellence, reinforcing the country's status as a global leader in the sport.

India continued its dominant run at the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026, topping the medal tally at the end of Day 3 with an impressive haul of 30 medals, including 24 Gold, five silver and one bronze. Showcasing skill, discipline and excellence in Yogasana, Indian athletes delivered outstanding performances across categories, reinforcing the country's status as a global leader in the sport.

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Medal Tally: Top 5 Countries

Singapore is placed second with 6 medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), while Argentina is placed third with 4 medals (2 gold, 2 silver). Nepal has secured 10 medals (1 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze). Japan rounds off the top five with 7 medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze), as per a press release.

About the Inaugural Championship

World Yogasana Championship is taking place from June 4 to 8, marking the first time that the global event is being organised. More than 500 participants from 75 countries are taking across 12 events during the championship.

The World Yogasana Championship 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of Ayush, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association, representing a collaborative national effort to position Yogasana on the world sporting map.

Competition Structure and Future Goals

The championship is featuring multiple competitive categories, including Traditional Yogasana, Artistic Yogasana, Rhythmic Pairs, and Team Events, with athletes competing across junior, youth, and elite divisions under internationally standardised rules and judging systems.

The World Yogasana Championship is also being viewed as a critical milestone in Yogasana's long-term roadmap towards inclusion in major international multi-sport events and eventual Olympic recognition.